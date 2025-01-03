PFL News: Paul Hughes Fires Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov's Comments on Irish MMA
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent comments about Irish MMA unsurprisingly drew the attention of Paul Hughes.
"How Many Fighters You Know From Ireland?"
A former UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov extended his professional record to 29-0 when he defended his belt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020 before announcing that he’d be retiring from fighting altogether.
“The Eagle” has remained a major figure in MMA even in retirement thanks to his work with teammates such as current UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov, who also boasts an undefeated record and is scheduled to defend his Bellator lightweight title against Hughes at Road to Dubai Champions Series on January 25.
Nurmagomedov’s team and their home region of Dagestan are well-known for producing some of the most dominant fighters in MMA, and with the upcoming Road to Dubai card being billed as a “Dagestan vs. Ireland” event the UFC Hall of Famer recently made headlines with his comments about Irish fighters.
"Ireland don’t have fighters, brother," Nurmagomedov said in a PFL interview. "Let’s be honest. How many fighters you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes, and Conor [McGregor]. And who else?...There is no fighter, brother. You come Dagestan, you can understand. You know, so many organizations, they don’t even sign Dagestan fighters because they worry about like, everybody can become champion. Brother, Dagestan and – let’s be honest. Dagestan level of MMA here (holds hand above head), but Ireland level not even half of Dagestan level.”
The 36-year-old famously met Conor McGregor for his first lightweight title defense at UFC 229, which saw Nurmagomedov force a tap from the former two-division champion with a rear naked choke in the fourth round.
Paul Hughes & Darren Till Fire Back At Nurmagomedov
The 36-year-old’s comments have made waves online within the MMA community, and former UFC title challenger Darren Till was among those to step up and dispute Nurmagomedov’s claim.
Hughes also weighed-in on the matter following his incredible win over former Bellator titleholder AJ McKee at PFL Super Fights, and it looks like “Big News” will be happy to let his skills do most of the talking when he challenges Nurmagomedov’s cousin Usman in Dubai.
The main card of Road to Dubai Champions Series boasts four undefeated Dagestani fighters, and before Hughes takes on Nurmagomedov in the night’s main event SBG Ireland fighters Kenny Mokhonoana and Nathan Kelly will look to hand Ibragim Ibragimov and Khasan Magomedsharipov the first losses of their respective careers.
