ONE Fight Night 30: Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles free live results & highlights
ONE Championship returns tonight (April 4) with ONE Fight Night 30 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The main event will see Roman Kryklya return to defend his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai title against Lyndon Knowles, who will try to kick off his ONE Championship career with what would be a massive upset.
The night’s co-main event will see Regian Eersel and Alexia Nicolas square off in a trilogy bout after splitting their first two meetings, although only Nicolas will be eligible to win the ONE lightweight kickboxing belt after Eersel missed weight ahead of the event and was stripped of his title.
READ MORE: ONE Championship star Nico Carrillo on new division & training with Georges St-Pierre
The Rest Of ONE Fight Night 30
Nico Carrillo will make his featherweight debut against Sitthichai as one of five Muay Thai bouts on offer at ONE Fight Night 30, which also includes an exciting catchweight matchup between Seksan and Asa Ten Pow.
The card also boasts several MMA bouts such as undefeated Sanzhar Zakirov taking on South Africa’s Bokang Masunyane, and in the night’s lone submission grappling bout Fabricio Andrey and Ashley Williams will both make their respective debuts for ONE Championship.
READ MORE: Liam Harrison returns to face Lethwai legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver
The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
ONE Fight Night 30 Results
• Main Event: Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles – For the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai Championship
• Co-Main Event: Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas – For the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing Championship
• (Muay Thai) Sitthichai vs. Nico Carrillo
• (Muay Thai) Seksan vs. Asa Ten Pow
• (MMA) Sanzhar Zakirov vs. Bokang Masunyane
• (Muay Thai) George Jarvis vs. Mouhcine Chafi
• (MMA) Paul Elliott vs. Ryugo Takeuchi
• (Submission Grappling) Fabricio Andrey vs. Ashley Williams
• (Muay Thai) Thongpoon vs. Elmehdi El Jamari
• (MMA) Jihin Radzuan vs. Macarena Aragon
• (MMA) Carlo Bumina-ang vs. Mauro Mastromarini
More MMA Knockout News
- Fan-favorite UFC star booked for UFC Vegas 106
- Derrick Lewis to fight 6'8" wrecking machine in UFC main event
- Analyst warns Conor McGregor won’t beat a single UFC fighter if he returns
- Sean O'Malley vows to be '70% better' in Merab Dvalishvili rematch
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.