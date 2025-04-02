MMA Knockout

Fan-favorite UFC star booked for UFC Vegas 106

Mathew Riddle

Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

UFC returns to the APEX arena on May 17 for a reported main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.

The Vegas card also features the returns of Zachary Reese and Dusko Todorovic, but in a new announcement by the UFC, a familiar favorite will be returning to the Octagon.

Hopefully, the matchup will revive the UFC APEX after UFC fans have expressed their distaste for the venue.

Paul Craig
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Paul Craig (blue gloves) fights Bo Nickal (not pictured) in the middleweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Paul Craig returns to light heavyweight at UFC Vegas 106

Scotland's Paul Craig will fight the surging Rodolfo Bellato in a light heavyweight contest. 'Bearjew' will return to the light heavyweight division after a 1-3 stretch as a middleweight.

Bellato is undefeated in the UFC Octagon, last fighting to a draw with Australian prospect Jimmy Crute at UFC 312. A fight against Craig is Bellato's first opportunity to score a win against a big-name fighter.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. You can view his website at www.warriortribune.com. You can also reach him via email at: mathewriddlemma@gmail.com.

