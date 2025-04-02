Fan-favorite UFC star booked for UFC Vegas 106
UFC returns to the APEX arena on May 17 for a reported main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.
The Vegas card also features the returns of Zachary Reese and Dusko Todorovic, but in a new announcement by the UFC, a familiar favorite will be returning to the Octagon.
Hopefully, the matchup will revive the UFC APEX after UFC fans have expressed their distaste for the venue.
Paul Craig returns to light heavyweight at UFC Vegas 106
Scotland's Paul Craig will fight the surging Rodolfo Bellato in a light heavyweight contest. 'Bearjew' will return to the light heavyweight division after a 1-3 stretch as a middleweight.
Bellato is undefeated in the UFC Octagon, last fighting to a draw with Australian prospect Jimmy Crute at UFC 312. A fight against Craig is Bellato's first opportunity to score a win against a big-name fighter.
