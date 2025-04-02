MMA Knockout

Derrick Lewis to fight 6'8" wrecking machine in UFC main event

Derrick Lewis gets a stiff test in Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville.

Derrick Lewis will return to face a fearsome new face in the UFC heavyweight division.

'The Black Beast' has been out of action since defeating Rodrigo Nascimento in May 2024, having had two cancelled fights in November.

Now, after a near-year-long hiatus, Lewis returns to action against one of the most imposing figures in the UFC...

Report: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira set for UFC Nashville

Per a report by Laerte Viana, Lewis is set to face Tallison 'Xicao' Teixeira in the main event of UFC Nashville on July 12.

Teixeira towers at 6'8" with an 83" reach and possesses a 100 percent finishing rate. While undefeated at 8-0, Teixeira is relatively untested in the Octagon, having debuted at UFC 312 in February - Here, Teixeira demolished UFC mainstay Justin Tafa in 35 seconds.

Despite owning one Octagon victory, the UFC awarded Teixeira with a No. 14 ranking in the heavyweight division. He'll have a chance to enter the top ten by defeating No. 9-ranked Lewis.

No other fights have been announced for the event.

