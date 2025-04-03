MMA Knockout

Analyst warns Conor McGregor won’t beat a single UFC fighter if he returns

According to one UFC pundit, Conor McGregor won't beat any athlete under contract, no matter when he returns.

Fans have written off a McGregor return, especially since 'The Notorious' hinted at retirement for a career in Irish politics earlier this year. Since being found liable of sexual assault by the Irish High Court in November 2024, McGregor has rarely teased an Octagon return, whether fans want it or not.

This sentiment extends to popular MMA personality Chael Sonnen, who firmly believes Conor McGregor stands no chance of success if he comes back.

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor gets beaten by any active UFC fighter

Speaking on his YouTube channel on March 31, Sonnen reflected on McGregor's UFC return, and got brutally honest on his chances at competing with UFC-level talent.

"There is not an athlete under contract with the UFC that Conor can beat," Sonnen said. "That's not meant to be mean. The least experienced 155-pounder would clean him up. The least experienced 175-pounder would clean him up.

"If Conor was to come back and enter at '55 or enter at '70, he would be the worst in the entire division."

MMA waits for no man, and typically, long layoffs are rewarded with brutal losses. Notoriously, former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic took almost four years to fight for the title against Jon Jones, only to have his ribs crushed by a spinning kick.

Would a similar fate befall McGregor if he returned to the Octagon?

