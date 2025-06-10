‘Paddy Pimblett 2.0’ returns this weekend at 19,000-seat MMA stadium show
There's plenty of combat to look forward to this weekend.
Not only does Kamaru Usman return to fight Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta this Saturday, but combat sports fans are eating well with GLORY 100, PFL, and BKFC all in the same week.
While this is happening, one of the most entertaining budding MMA promotions, OKTAGON MMA, will host OKMMA 72 at the 19,000-plus capacity Fortuna Arena stadium in Prague, Czech Republic.
UFC Atlanta hit with major change due to fight week medical issue
OKTAGON returns to Prague for colossal stadium show featuring breakout star Frederic Vosgröne
OKTAGON returns this weekend on Saturday, June 14, with one of their most promising shows yet.
The card features a host of promotional champions from diverse backgrounds.
However, all eyes are on Polaris grappling champion Frederic Vosgrone, a 4-0 light heavyweight prospect who has gone viral for his beast-man approach to fighting - he also bears a resemblance to UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett with his golden hair.
How do I watch OKMMA 72 and when does it start?
Viewers will be able to watch OKMMA 72 starting at 5 PM ET this Saturday. It will be available to purchase through OKTAGON.TV
Two title fights top the bill, as Karlos Vemola puts his light heavyweight strap on the line in a trilogy against Attila Végh. In the co-main, UFC veteran Makhmud Muradov competes for the interim middleweight belt against Patrik Kincl.
OKTAGON 72 full card
- Karlos Vemola vs. Attila Vegh; light heavy title
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Patrik Kincl; Interim middle title
- Matej Peňáz vs. Piotr Wawrzyniak; middle
- Frederic Vosgröne vs. Lucas Alsina; light heavy
- Bojan Velickovic vs. Ronald Paradeiser; welter
- Ivan Buchinger vs. Vladimir Lengal; light
- Jaime Cordero vs. David Hosek; middle
- Karol Rysavy vs. Jakub Batfalsky; feather
- Alina Dalaslan vs. Roza Gumienna; bantam
- Jan Stanovsky vs. Daniel Solaja; catch
