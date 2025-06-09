Alex Pereira rejects retirement talk in bold message to UFC fans
Fight fans will be seeing some more Alex Pereira action this year, with any hope.
'Poatan' lost his belt at UFC 313 this year in a lackluster decision to Magomed Ankalaev. He had a meteoric rise to fame in 2023 and 2024, highlighted by his unprecedented championship activity.
Fans have missed Pereira in the Octagon, and since he's soon to be 38 years old, it's understandable to ruminate on his potential retirement. The former two-time champ is keen to address these rumors, as well as Ankalaev hounding him for a rematch.
Alex Pereira addresses retirement rumors and responds to Magomed Ankalaev's trash talk
Speaking with UFC Brasil on June 7, Pereira cleared the air on his fighting status, offering a timeline on his return to the Octagon.
Alex Pereira sends chilling response to Magomed Ankalaev over UFC retirement claim
"I think everybody is used to watching me fight all the time and then [we don't fight for] a few months and they say, 'Oh, he's done,' and find it weird," Pereira explained. "... Hardly anyone else [fights] four fights in a year. People miss it.
"Also, [Ankalaev] is promoting himself a little bit if he says my name... Because nobody knows he's champion. . . But I'm not responding to any of his attacks because I know it's only for promotion. I'll talk at the right time.
". . . [A rematch] is my focus. . . We haven't spoken, but around October. It could be September, October, November. It doesn't matter to me."
As the UFC's top star, Pereira will get his wishes no doubt, but fans shouldn't be surprised if he returns in a complete wildcard fight. Since the UFC has been operating as a business more than a sport as of late, super fights at heavyweight are not off the table.
