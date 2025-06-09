MMA Knockout

Justin Gaethje signals retirement if UFC doesn't meet bold demands

Mathew Riddle

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Justin Gaethje might soon retire if he doesn't receive a lightweight title shot in his next booking.

As one of the UFC's top stars, 'The Highlight' has only fought six times since 2020. Despite this, he remains a fan-favorite, earning four performance bonuses, including a BMF title-winning head kick knockout over Dustin Poirier in 2023.

As the lightweight division busies over Islam Makhachev vacating the throne, Gaethje is allegedly going all-in on one last title shot.

Alex Pereira rejects retirement talk in bold message to UFC fans

Justin Gaethje fighting Rafael Fizie
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Ali Abdelaziz says Justin Gaethje could retire with no title shot in next fight

Speaking with Submission Radio, Gaethje's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, remarked that Gaethje is willing to hang the gloves up if the UFC passes over him for the next lightweight title shot.

The lightweight belt will be up for grabs at UFC 317, where Charles Oliveira leapfrogged Gaethje for a chance at fighting Ilia Topuria.

"If anyone says he doesn't deserve it [title shot], he [Gaethje] said, 'I'm not gonna fight for the title? I'm just gonna hang up by gloves," Abdelaziz explained. ". . . He said, 'I'm not gonna get a title shot, I feel disrespected. . . I love the UFC, but I feel the UFC have to love me back.'

"He doesn't feel the love right now."

Does Justin Gaethje deserve a title shot?

Gaethje is caught between a rock and a hard place. He had good grounds to fight for the title in 2024 after defeating Rafael Fiziev and Poirier in back-to-back fights, but lost all momentum to Max Holloway. He's also already 0-2 in undisputed title fights.

'Blessed' was coming up from featherweight, and battered Gaethje for a last-second knockout. Following this, Gaethje took almost a year off, and defeated late-notice replacement Fiziev in a rematch last March; Fiziev was coming back from over a year layoff and a two-fight skid.

From the perspective of a fighter who has earned the shot by saving UFC 300 and accepting a short-notice fight at UFC 313, Gaethje might earn it. However, by merit alone, fighters like Arman Tsarukyan, and even Paddy Pimblett, deserve their time in the spotlight.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News