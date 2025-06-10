UFC 319 reportedly receives violent middleweight fight
UFC 319 is starting to take shape, with reports of a middleweight clash heading to the card.
The Chicago PPV is headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Dricus Du Plessis and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.
Only a few fights have been announced so far, but it's looking likely that a fan-favorite scrapper is headed to the event against a dangerous opponent.
UFC report: Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev set for UFC 319
As per a report, Bryan Battle is set for a middleweight clash with Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319 on August 16
The news was first reported by Home of Fight's Jake Noecker on June 9, and later concurred by Marcel Dorff, a reputable figure in the MMA space.
Battle (12-2 1NC), a perennial welterweight, will be making a return to middleweight after competing at welterweight for his last several fights; repeated weight misses probably influenced this decision.
'The Butcher' won The Ultimate Fighter season 29, and has put together a 7-1 1NC record since debuting in the UFC in 2021. Most notably, he knocked out Takashi Sato with a head kick in 44 seconds in 2022 and flatlined Gabe Green in 14 seconds in 2023.
Ruziboev (36-9-2) has been a perennial middleweight, but has also fought as low as welterweight, which is exceptional considering his 6'5" frame.
With this fight, UFC 319 is up to five fights, with plenty more to come:
- (c) Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middleweight title
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; fly
- Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich; fly
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper; light
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle; welter
