UFC 317 gets major title eliminator after fighter's 11th cancellation
UFC 317 has been hit with a big change on short-notice.
The Vegas PPV is headlined by a pair of title fights, most notably that of the vacant lightweight title. Ilia Topuria is coming up from featherweight to compete for the belt against Charles Oliveira. In the co-main, Alexandre Pantoja defends his belt against Kai Kara-France.
UFC 317's undercard is just as stacked, featuring numerous ranked contenders. Unfortunately, one of those fights has been shifted around...
Manel Kape pulls out of UFC 317 fight with Brandon Royval
As of June 10, Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape on the UFC 317 prelims is off. Kape has withdrawn 'with great regret,' as revealed by a post on X.
"I come to inform you that I am out of the next UFC 317 competition," Kape wrote. "I suffered a foot fracture during training and, after medical evaluation, I was instructed to have surgery and focus 100% on recovery."
UFC 316's Joshua Van steps up on short-notice
Making an incredibly quick turnaround after winning his fight at UFC 316, Joshua Van will now take on Royval. It's a fantastic opportunity for Myanmar's Van, as he takes a huge step up against flyweight's No. 1-ranked fighter and potentially secures a title shot with a win.
Manel Kape's 11th UFC cancellation
This news marks Kape's eleventh UFC cancellation since joining the promotion in 2020. He has had nine fights in that time and has been responsible for four of those cancellations, including one for an anti-doping violation.
