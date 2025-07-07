Paul Craig books UFC comeback against dangerous opponent
UFC mainstay Paul Craig has booked his return to the Octagon after a gutting No-contest at UFC Vegas 107.
'Bearjew' dished out an illegal upkick against fellow light heavyweight Rodolfo Bellato on the night's prelims. Whether genuine or not, Bellato fell unconscious before jolting to life and grappling with the referee. As such, the fight was ruled a no-contest.
That result was hardly the most disappointing element of UFC Vegas 107, which has been touted as one of the worst events in the promotion's history. Still, the silver lining was that Craig had his UFC contract extended, and now he has a return fight at UFC Paris in September.
Paul Craig vs. Modestas Bukauskas announced for UFC Paris
As per the UFC, Craig will return at UFC Paris on September 6, where he will take on Modestas Bukauskas in another light heavyweight contest.
Bukauskas looks to make it four wins in a row, and six wins in his last seven fights since returning to the UFC in 2023. 'The Baltic Gladiator' went 1-3 in the promotion previously, leaving for Cage Warriors after a devastating knockout loss to Khalil Rountree Jr..
For Craig, he'll be looking to steady his ship. The Scotsman is winless in his last four contests and would be 0-5 1NC if not for a lone knockout win against Andre Muniz in 2023.
With this news, UFC Paris is up to eight fights, subject to change:
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho; middle
- Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija; heavy
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig; light heavy
- Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones; light
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson; welter
- Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro; light heavy
- Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes; straw
- Yuneisy Duben vs. Kennedy Freeman; fly
