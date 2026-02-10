UFC to Make Debut on CBS With Portion of UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2

For the first time in the brief history of the UFC's Paramount+ deal, the promotion will team up with linear U.S.-based CBS affiliates to air a chunk of UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2, which will be contested for Max Holloway's "BMF" title opposite former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira as the night's headliner from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7.

Fans looking to watch the main event on their regular CBS-affiliated stations (i.e., WBBM in Chicago) will be unable to do so. Instead, the UFC has opted to air a portion of the night's action on the linear network (8 p.m. ET-10 p.m. ET), according to a Paramount+ release Tuesday.

Although specific fights have not been officially confirmed to air on CBS, the window the network is opening up to regular broadcast TV consumers would assume the last hour of the preliminary portion would be free to watch, alongside the beginning of the main card.

Who Could Fight During UFC 326's CBS Portion?

Paramount+ and CBS will partner to air UFC 326: HOLLOWAY vs. OLIVEIRA 2, LIVE on Saturday, March 7, marking the first UFC event ever to appear on the broadcast network. pic.twitter.com/uKjpPQdpAR — Paramount UFC (@paramountufc) February 10, 2026

Based on the current bout order, UFC 326's potential CBS fights could see a fight between former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt and Long Xiao. The main event of the undercard, too, would be featured, as Cody Durden faces Nyamjargal Tumendemberel in a flyweight attraction.

Regarding the timing of the main card, UFC fans could expect either one or two main card fights to be shown on TV. For UFC 326, those would be Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira at middleweight, and a bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Raul Rosas Jr. Based on how long they last, the two-hour window would likely be filled with those two fights on the main card.

Of course, the bout order is subject to change, which would directly impact the specific fights shown on broadcast TV.

How To Watch UFC 326 After CBS Portion Ends

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

To clear up further confusion, the entire card (as usual) is going to air on Paramount+, as 11 fights are scheduled for the March's lone numbered UFC event.

To get fans excited about the UFC's new era even more (or for those who may be learning about it for the first time) the promotion and CBS are going to air a one-hour special titled This is UFC on Friday, Feb. 20 from 8-9 p.m. ET. Its purpose is to educate fans about the history of the UFC, how it got to where it is today, and its immediate future.

The UFC is off this Saturday, as its schedule resumes next Saturday with a UFC Fight Night event from Houston, TX.

