Report: Rising Star Payton Talbott to Face MMA Veteran at UFC 311
Rising UFC contender Payton Talbott (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is reported to make his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 311 on January 18, 2025.
First reported by MMA Junkie's Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck on October 31, Talbott will take on Raoni Barcelos (18-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC), who has historically been a fringe contender in the bantamweight division.
Talbott last fought in June, knocking out Yanis Ghemmouri in 19 seconds. Before this, he impressed by dismantling top-prospect Cameron Saaiman in March. With the short nature of his last victory, fans expected Talbott to make a quick turnaround. However, this hasn't been the case, as the Nevada native has enjoyed collaborations with Full Violence, among others.
