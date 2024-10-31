MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Edmonton Moreno vs. Albazi Full Card Predictions

Check out predictions for every fight at UFC Edmonton.

Drew Beaupre

Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images

The UFC heads to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this Saturday (November 12) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 14-fight card.

Main Card

Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi

These two men were originally set to meet back in February, and their rebooked matchup will mark the first time fans have seen Albazi enter the Octagon in well over a year.

Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brandon Moreno (red gloves) fights Alexandre Pantoja (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

I wouldn’t be surprised if “The Prince” comes out on top here, but given Albazi's layoff and the level of competition Moreno has faced I have to side with the former champion.

(Pick: Moreno)

Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield

Coming off the first loss of her UFC career, Blanchfield gets another massive test in a two-time strawweight champion.

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Rose Namajunas (red gloves) fights Tracy Cortez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

I’m tempted to pick Namajunas here largely based on her experience and body of work, but her performances at flyweight haven’t been quite convincing enough for me to pick against Blanchfield.

(Pick: Blanchfield)

Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz

Everything about this matchup indicates that it should be Diniz’s chance to get a win over a big name and vault into the heavyweight rankings.

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Rodrigo Nascimento (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. / Jeff Le-Imagn Images

The Brazilian will certainly be the more technical striker for as long as the fight lasts, but even at this late stage of his career I’ll pick Lewis to land something big and add to his record number of knockouts in the UFC.

(Pick: Lewis)

Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro

The big question heading into this matchup is how Machado will handle making the cut to light heavyweight for the first time in his career.

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Brendson Ribeiro moves in with a hit against Zhang Mingyang during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ribeiro is also a sizeable light heavyweight in his own right, but provided Machado isn’t hampered by his weight cut I’ll give him the slight edge in this matchup.

(Pick: Machado)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Stoltzfus’ place on the UFC roster is likely tenuous after going 2-5 overall and alternating wins and losses across his last few outings.

Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Chris Curtis (red glove) fights Marc-Andre Barriault (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old has been finished in all but one of those UFC losses, and that presents a chance for Barriault to score a big win and give the fans in Edmonton something to cheer about.

(Pick: Barriault)

Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles

Malott seemed like he was on a fast track to the welterweight Top 15 ahead of his matchup with Neal Magny at UFC 297, and the Canadian very nearly secured the win before “Haitian Sensation” pulled off an incredible comeback.

Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Neil Magny (red glove) fights Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

“Proper” certainly can’t take Giles lightly, but this looks like a good spot for Malott to get back into the win column and start working his way back towards a crack at the rankings.

(Pick: Malott)

Preliminary Card

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz

Feb 20, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Aiemann Zahabi of Canada punches Drako Rodriguez in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / Handout Photo-Imagn Images

It’s difficult to predict what fans should expect from Munhoz at this stage of his career, but even with Zahabi entering the night on a four-fight win streak I still think “The Young Punisher” can snap his current two-fight skid here.

(Pick: Munhoz)

Ariane Da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jasmine Jasudavicius (red gloves) fights Fatima Kline (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jasudavicius has been quietly working her way up the women’s flyweight rankings since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series, and three wins in a row could set her up for a Top 10 matchup in her next outing.

(Pick: Jasudavicius)

Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Jourdain (red gloves) fights Jean Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is arguably the must-watch fight of the UFC Edmonton prelims, and although I don’t want to see an entertaining fighter like Jourdain suffer a third-straight loss I’m picking Henry to get the job done in what should be a high-level bantamweight tilt.

(Pick: Henry)

Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Jack Shore (red gloves) fights Makwan Amirkhani (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

I’m tempted to pick Zalal here given the tear that he’s been on since rejoining the UFC, but I’m going to side with Shore to pull off the minor upset and get back on track after his loss to Joanderson Brito earlier this year.

(Pick: Shore)

Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Marcin Tybura (red gloves) and Alexander Romanov (blue gloves) react after their fight during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. / Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images

Romanov has seemingly lost most of the hype he had when he stormed into the UFC heavyweight rankings as an undefeated prospect, but his losses came against some of the promotion’s top heavyweights and Nascimento looks to be a bit of a step down from that.

(Pick: Romanov)

Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield

Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Brad Katona (red glove) fights Garrett Armfield (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Sidey came up short in his UFC debut when he met Ramon Tavares in an immediate rematch of their Dana White’s Contender Series matchup, and the Canadian has been given another difficult test in his second UFC outing against Armfield.

(Pick: Armfield)

Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Brad Katona (red gloves) fights Cody Gibson (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

One of a number of underrated matchups on this card, I expect this to be an entertaining scrap that favors Gibson given that he’ll have a pretty significant size and reach advantage over Anheliger.

(Pick: Gibson)

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrović

Dec 2, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Veronica Hardy (red gloves) fights Jamey-lyn Horth (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

This is a fairly tough matchup to call given that both women have less than 10 pro fights, but I’m going to slightly lean with Petrović to secure back-to-back wins in the UFC.

(Pick: Petrović)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night Edmonton all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

