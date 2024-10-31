UFC Fight Night Edmonton Moreno vs. Albazi Full Card Predictions
The UFC heads to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this Saturday (November 12) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 14-fight card.
Main Card
Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
These two men were originally set to meet back in February, and their rebooked matchup will mark the first time fans have seen Albazi enter the Octagon in well over a year.
I wouldn’t be surprised if “The Prince” comes out on top here, but given Albazi's layoff and the level of competition Moreno has faced I have to side with the former champion.
(Pick: Moreno)
Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield
Coming off the first loss of her UFC career, Blanchfield gets another massive test in a two-time strawweight champion.
I’m tempted to pick Namajunas here largely based on her experience and body of work, but her performances at flyweight haven’t been quite convincing enough for me to pick against Blanchfield.
(Pick: Blanchfield)
Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz
Everything about this matchup indicates that it should be Diniz’s chance to get a win over a big name and vault into the heavyweight rankings.
The Brazilian will certainly be the more technical striker for as long as the fight lasts, but even at this late stage of his career I’ll pick Lewis to land something big and add to his record number of knockouts in the UFC.
(Pick: Lewis)
Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro
The big question heading into this matchup is how Machado will handle making the cut to light heavyweight for the first time in his career.
Ribeiro is also a sizeable light heavyweight in his own right, but provided Machado isn’t hampered by his weight cut I’ll give him the slight edge in this matchup.
(Pick: Machado)
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Stoltzfus’ place on the UFC roster is likely tenuous after going 2-5 overall and alternating wins and losses across his last few outings.
The 32-year-old has been finished in all but one of those UFC losses, and that presents a chance for Barriault to score a big win and give the fans in Edmonton something to cheer about.
(Pick: Barriault)
Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles
Malott seemed like he was on a fast track to the welterweight Top 15 ahead of his matchup with Neal Magny at UFC 297, and the Canadian very nearly secured the win before “Haitian Sensation” pulled off an incredible comeback.
“Proper” certainly can’t take Giles lightly, but this looks like a good spot for Malott to get back into the win column and start working his way back towards a crack at the rankings.
(Pick: Malott)
Preliminary Card
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz
It’s difficult to predict what fans should expect from Munhoz at this stage of his career, but even with Zahabi entering the night on a four-fight win streak I still think “The Young Punisher” can snap his current two-fight skid here.
(Pick: Munhoz)
Ariane Da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Jasudavicius has been quietly working her way up the women’s flyweight rankings since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series, and three wins in a row could set her up for a Top 10 matchup in her next outing.
(Pick: Jasudavicius)
Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry
This is arguably the must-watch fight of the UFC Edmonton prelims, and although I don’t want to see an entertaining fighter like Jourdain suffer a third-straight loss I’m picking Henry to get the job done in what should be a high-level bantamweight tilt.
(Pick: Henry)
Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal
I’m tempted to pick Zalal here given the tear that he’s been on since rejoining the UFC, but I’m going to side with Shore to pull off the minor upset and get back on track after his loss to Joanderson Brito earlier this year.
(Pick: Shore)
Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Romanov has seemingly lost most of the hype he had when he stormed into the UFC heavyweight rankings as an undefeated prospect, but his losses came against some of the promotion’s top heavyweights and Nascimento looks to be a bit of a step down from that.
(Pick: Romanov)
Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield
Sidey came up short in his UFC debut when he met Ramon Tavares in an immediate rematch of their Dana White’s Contender Series matchup, and the Canadian has been given another difficult test in his second UFC outing against Armfield.
(Pick: Armfield)
Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson
One of a number of underrated matchups on this card, I expect this to be an entertaining scrap that favors Gibson given that he’ll have a pretty significant size and reach advantage over Anheliger.
(Pick: Gibson)
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrović
This is a fairly tough matchup to call given that both women have less than 10 pro fights, but I’m going to slightly lean with Petrović to secure back-to-back wins in the UFC.
(Pick: Petrović)
