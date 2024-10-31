Undefeated Fighter Ready to Face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310
Belal Muhammad is officially out of his welterweight title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.
As of noon on October 31, the UFC has not announced a replacement fight for Rakhmonov or a new main event for UFC 310. However, MMA Mania reports that Alex Pereira has been offered a short-notice bout against Magomed Ankalaev.
Until an official announcement is made, welterweight fighters are scrambling for their chance to fight Rakhmonov. This includes undefeated Irish standout Ian Garry, who hinted that he'd like to fight Rakhmonov after the news was broken in a post on October 31.
Garry last fought at UFC 303 in June, where he edged a decision against Michael Page
Regarding welterweight contenders, only three names are in the discussion: Rakhmonov, Garry, and Jack Della Maddalena. There is also the possibility of Kamaru Usman or Leon Edwards, but Usman is riding a three-fight losing streak, and Edwards lost the title in July.
More updates are sure to come.
