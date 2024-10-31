'Willing to Die': Michael Chandler Reminds Fans Who He Is Ahead of UFC 309
Michael Chandler alleges he is 'willing to die' ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 309.
'Iron' Chandler has been on the sidelines for almost two years, chasing a mythical matchup with Conor McGregor. He decided to cut his losses and pursue a rematch with Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on November 16.
Now, in a post on October 31, Chandler is keen to remind fight fans what to expect from his UFC return.
"You've never met him," Chandler wrote. "When that switch is flipped, he's got a job to do and he's willing to die in that octagon. 16 days. Walk on. See you at the top!"
Since debuting in the UFC in 2021, Chandler has earned a performance bonus in all but one of his fights. His most significant bout was a lightweight title shot against Oliveira at UFC 262, where he knocked down 'Do Bronx' in the first round but was ultimately finished in the second. He now has the opportunity to avenge that loss at UFC 309.
