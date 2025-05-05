Petr Yan calls out old rival for UFC title eliminator
Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan believes a high-risk rematch is his way back into the title picture.
'No Mercy' endured a generational skid after losing his title by disqualification in 2019. He lost his rematch with Aljamain Sterling before dropping decisions to Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. Recovering from his 0-3 run, Yan has put together back-to-back victories against Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.
Yan would have bene 0-4, if not for a fight of the night winning performance against Cory Sandhagen in 2021, where he won the interim title. Four years onwards, Yan targets Sandhagen again for another undisputed title eliminator.
Petr Yan calls out Cory Sandhagen for UFC bantamweight title eliminator
Sandhagen scored the most emphatic win of his career this past Saturday, when he mauled Deiveson Figueiredo for a second-round injury TKO. The injury was very deliberate on Sandhagen's part, who used his knowledge of the 50/50 position to torque his opponent's knee to unnatural lengths.
Both Sandhagen and the UFC broadcast agreed that he should be next in line for the throne, especially considering he's one of the few top-ranked bantamweights to have never fought Merab Dvalishvili or Sean O'Malley.
However, Yan is keen to stand in his way...
Taking to Twitter after the fight, Yan demanded his rematch.
"Cory you were good yesterday, but don't forget this fight [their first encounter]!" Yan wrote. "The only one who deserves a fight for the belt!"
Sandhagen replied, "You lost to both of them already! Our fight was 2021 and I took you on short notice in front of your crowd. You know I'm next, old friend!!"
Yan didn't let him off the hook, "We can find out who deserves it more in July, same place. No more 'short notice' excuse for you son."
If Sandhagen wants to wait for his title shot, it'll likely happen in November, if not in 2026, depending on who wins between Dvalishvili and O'Malley.
