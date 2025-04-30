MMA Knockout

Ilia Topuria’s coach says he’d 'kill' Makhachev and Oliveira on the feet

Ilia Topuria's striking coach has high praise for his student's finishing ability.

Topuria currently waits for confirmation on whether Islam Makhachev will be defending his lightweight title again, or vacating to challenge the welterweight division.

Fighters like Joaquin Buckley allude to Makhachev moving up if Belal Muhammad loses at UFC 315, but Topuria is getting a title shot either way, alleging the UFC promised him the opportunity.

Whatever it takes, 'La Layenda's' team believes he has the tools to make it happen...

Speaking to journalist Alvaro Colmenero, Topuria's striking coach, Javi Climent, believes he would 'kill' Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

"It is clear to me that it [Topuria's striking] kills Islam [Makhachev]," Climent explained. "But even clearer that he kills Charles Oliveira. Always speaking with great respect." (Translation: Álvaro Colmenero)

Of course, Topuria's coach would speak his praises. The former featherweight king has fought once at UFC lightweight, where he almost tasted defeat at the hands - or rather shin - of Jai Herbert.

Herbert floored Topuria with a head kick and bloodied him with a knee, but later succumbed to pressure against the fence.

May fans point to this moment, and then to Makhachev knocking out Alexander Volkanovski with a head kick.

Though, with that said, Topuria hasn't failed fans on his bold talk yet. News of his next fight is expected to be broken around the same time UFC 315 concludes, with International Fight Week being the target in June.

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

