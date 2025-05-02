UFC fighter hides in dog crate after attacking girlfriend
More details of UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas' arrest have come to light.
News of Dumas' arrest broke earlier this week on April 29. He was arrested on five charges, including felony residential robbery, misdemeanor battery, felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony drug possession, and misdemeanor drug equipment possession.
'The Reaper' was 3-3 in the UFC Octagon, and is now 0-14 with Escambia County police.
Sedriques Dumas hid in dog crate after reported home invasion and assault, police say
Per The Sacramento Bee, Dumas was charged with the home invasion, robbery, and battery of his ex-girlfriend. She alleges he entered her home without permission, and an altercation ensued when he demanded his ring back. Failing to take it off her finger.
The arrest affidavit read, "Dumas then threw her around the room and into a large wooden vase... Before grabbing a $400 necklace set [off her neck]." Dumas later alleged he had permission to enter the home, and she threw the vase at him after scuffling over the ring.
The ex-girlfriend told Police that Dumas drove away from the scene with her phone and necklace, before throwing her phone on the lawn minutes later. According to the report, Police found Dumas hiding in a dog crate inside a shed in the back garden.
Presumably soon-to-be-former UFC middleweight Dumas last fought at UFC 314, where he was promptly knocked out by Michal Oleksiejczuk in the first round of their prelim fight.
