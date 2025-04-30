Knockout artist enters UFC Des Moines after vicious 18-second KO in last fight
Top-ranked bantamweights will be in action to close out UFC Des Moines this Saturday, but another bantamweight fighter will also look to extend a lengthy win streak earlier on the card.
Taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, IA, this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card is headlined by Cory Sandhagen and two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo.
The card also features a middleweight co-main event between Reinier de Ridder and Bo Nickal, and earlier on the card Montel Jakcson will try to secure his sixth win in a row against the undefeated Daniel Marcos.
Montel Jackson Enters UFC Des Moines After 18-Second KO
A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, Jackson dropped his promotional debut against Ricky Simon and won his next three fights before he lost another decision to Brett Johns in 2020.
The 33-year-old rebounded from that setback by knocking out Jesse Strader in just under two minutes, and after scoring three more wins Jackson’s lone outing of 2024 saw “Quik” viciously knock out Da’Mon Blackshear in just 18 seconds.
Now 8-2 in the UFC and riding a five-fight win streak, Jackson will be tasked with handing Marcos his first loss at UFC Des Moines after the Peruvian also joined the promotion off of DWCS and has gone 4-0 with one No Contest.
Another victory for Jackson could set up a meeting with ranked opposition in his next outing, and the UFC’s bantamweight elite will undoubtedly be watching UFC Des Moines closely given the importance of the main event between Sandhagen and Figueiredo.
