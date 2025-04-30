MMA Knockout

Conor McGregor’s viral 'That Guy' victim is back in UFC action this weekend

Mathew Riddle

UFC

Remember 'That Guy' Conor McGregor insulted at the UFC 205 press conference in 2016? He returns to UFC action this weekend at UFC Des Moines.

'That Guy' is Jeremy Stephens, and yes, he probably was the hardest-hitting 145'er in the division at the time. Now, however, he re-signs with the UFC at 38 years old.

Jeremy Stephens returns for UFC main card

Stephens opens up the Des Moines main card against Welsh standout Mason Jones. The two scrappers have something in common in that they both enjoyed lengthy time away in other promotions.

For Jones, this means a four-fight winning streak in Cage Warriors. For Stephens, it means a 1-2 run in PFL, 0-1-1 run in boxing, and 3-0 streak in BKFC.

'Lil' Heathen' ended his first UFC tenure with a 15-18 1NC run, capping it off on a seven-fight winless skid. Still, Stephens' career highlights contain some of the most brutal knockouts in the UFC, and he's a welcome addition to spruce up any Fight Night.

Fight fans can catch Stephens on the Des Moines main card, beginning at 10 pm ET.

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo; Bantam
  • Reinier De Ridder vs. Bo Nickal; Middle
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez; Welter
  • Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos; Bantam
  • Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey; Bantam
  • Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones; Light
  • Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate; Bantam
  • Azamat Bekoev vs. Ryan Loder; Middle
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson; Straw
  • Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le; Bantam
  • Don'Tale Mayes vs. Thomas Petersen; Heavy
  • Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic; Fly

