PFL 2025 World Tournament Jackson vs. Jean free live stream results & highlights
The 2025 PFL World Tournament rolls on tonight (June 12) as welterweights and featherweights meet for their semifinal matchups at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
The main event features former Bellator Welterweight Champion Jason Jackson taking on Thad Jean, who was a late addition to this year’s PFL welterweight tournament but booked his spot in the semifinals in stunning fashion with a first-round knockout of Mukhamed Berkhamov.
The night’s co-main event is a highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Gabriel Braga and Jesus Pinedo, who lost to Braga during the 2023 regular season before he stopped the Brazilian in their rematch to win that year’s PFL featherweight tournament.
READ MORE: Daniel Cormier has strong message for Jon Jones over heavyweight future
PFL 2025 World Tournament Results & Highlights
The main card is rounded out by the other two semifinals matchups for the welterweight and featherweight divisions, with Logan Storley set to meet Masayuki Kikuiri and Movlid Khaybluaev taking on Tae Kyun Kim.
The rest of the 10-fight card includes a number of intriguing matchups, including a rematch between Bellator veterans Jeremy Kennedy and Ádám Borics after both featherweights came up short in their quarterfinal matchups against Khaybulaev and Pinedo.
Magomed Umalatov, who suffered the first loss of his career to Shamil Musaev in the finals of last year’s PFL welterweight tournament, will also make his return to the SmartCage against Anthony Ivy, who is on a seven-fight win streak that includes a pair of submissions under the PFL banner.
READ MORE: 3 knockout threats fighting at UFC Atlanta this weekend
The action is set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
Main Card (ESPN+, 11:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Jason Jackson vs. Thad Jean
• Co-Main Event: Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga 3
• Logan Storley vs. Masayuki Kikuiri
• Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Tae Kyun Kim
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
• Jeremy Kennedy vs. Ádám Borics 2
• Joseph Luciano vs. Sarek Shields
• Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Kendly St. Louis
• Alexei Pergande vs. Mike Bardsley
• Jason Danner vs. Nathan Gilmore
• Asaël Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu
• Magomed Umalatov vs. Anthony Ivy
More MMA Knockout News
• Pivotal fight featuring ex-champion reportedly targeted for UFC 319
• Kamaru Usman calls for 'blockbuster' fight with UFC's top P4P fighter
• Merab Dvalishvili & Kayla Harrison jump up pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 316
• Dana White's health guru gives critical update on UFC CEO's longevity
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.