Kamaru Usman calls for 'blockbuster' fight with UFC's top P4P fighter
Despite riding a three-fight losing streak, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman is still eager to fight the very best the UFC has to offer.
This is well-evidenced by Usman fighting young buck Joaquin 'New Mansa' Buckley this weekend at UFC Atlanta, where Usman risks everything- record, legacy, and leverage -on the chance to guard his spot as one of the elite UFC welterweights.
With a victory, the former welterweight champion would be more than happy to fight the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighter, Islam Makhachev.
UFC Atlanta Guide: Do-or-die for ex-champ Kamaru Usman
'Another blockbuster before I sail off' ... Kamaru Usman targets Islam Makhachev showdown
Speaking with Kevin Iole, Usman registered his interest in fighting Makhachev in the welterweight division.
"Current pound-for-pound versus former pound-for-pound," Usman remarked. "I think that's a blockbuster. That would be great to go get another blockbuster before I sail off."
Makhachev is set to make his welterweight debut, hopefully sometime this year, where he's expected to get an immediate title fight against champion Jack Della Maddalena.
By all rights, Usman could be next in line if he defeats Buckley in impressive fashion. However, for this fight to materialize, valid contenders Sean Brady, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Ian Machado Garry would either need to be injured or preoccupied.
That said, Usman is still only two welterweight fights detached from holding the championship; it only feels longer because of his inactivity. Is a retirement showdown with Makhachev actually feasible?
