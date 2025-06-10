Dana White's health guru gives critical update on UFC CEO's longevity
Dana White was in a brutal health state just three years ago.
Now, White couldn’t be happier, thanks to human biologist Gary Brecka. Brecka has become more prominent since he linked up with White and completely transformed his body.
Thanks to the superhuman protocol, a combination of oxygen, red light therapy, dieting, and light workouts, White has more energy and looks significantly better than in 2021 or 2022.
White spoke highly of Brecka during the Ultimate Human podcast.
“This guy will change your life, some of your favorite actors, some of the most powerful, richest people in the world are all now doing this with Gary for one reason, and one reason only,” White said. “Because it works.”
READ MORE: Dana White assures he will 'figure this out' with Jones-Aspinall, makes massive claim
Dana White Had 10.4 Years To Live
Brecka had a plan mapped out for White after the pair met to discuss his health, along with some of the symptoms he was experiencing.
“I didn’t even go through his labs,” Brecka said in an interview with Fox Nation's Sean. “I just sat down and I told him every symptom that he was experiencing, some of which I knew he hadn’t even shared with the outside world.”
In 10 weeks, Brecka reinvigorated White with a new outlook on life and provided him with a roadmap toward staying healthy.
“We put him on a ketogenic diet,” Brecka said. “I looked at what his body could convert into the usable form and what it couldn’t.”
Amongst the issues, one was glaringly obvious.
“So, for example, he had this rampantly high blood pressure and the doctors really couldn’t figure it out because he had normal EKGs and EEGs, heart sounds and lung sounds,” Brecka said.
Dana White Has Stayed Busy
"And I will never forget the day that he called me and he’s like: ‘Dude, something’s kind of up.’ He’s like: ‘Every day, I’m going in the gym. The last few days, soon as I step on the treadmill or pick up a weight, I’m getting lightheaded and dizzy.’ I was like: ‘Dude, this is awesome’,” Brecka recalled.
Eventually, White became used to the routine as it has become second-nature.
It doesn’t appear the 55-year-old is looking back either, as Brecka predicted White’s life expectancy moving forward.
It’s over 37 [years],” Brecka said. “I happen to know that.”
More MMA Knockout News
- Justin Gaethje signals retirement if UFC doesn't meet bold demands
- Alex Pereira rejects retirement talk in bold message to UFC fans
- UFC announces 2 blockbuster events for October schedule
- UFC reveals main card for hyped Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira PPV
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.