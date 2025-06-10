MMA Knockout

Dana White's health guru gives critical update on UFC CEO's longevity

White, 55, feels better than ever thanks to Gary Brecka.

Zain Bando

Mar 25, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UFC president Dana White at a press conference after UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images
Dana White was in a brutal health state just three years ago. 

Now, White couldn’t be happier, thanks to human biologist Gary Brecka. Brecka has become more prominent since he linked up with White and completely transformed his body.

Thanks to the superhuman protocol, a combination of oxygen, red light therapy, dieting, and light workouts, White has more energy and looks significantly better than in 2021 or 2022.

White spoke highly of Brecka during the Ultimate Human podcast.

“This guy will change your life, some of your favorite actors, some of the most powerful, richest people in the world are all now doing this with Gary for one reason, and one reason only,” White said. “Because it works.”

Dana White Had 10.4 Years To Live

August 27, 2020; Washington, D.C., USA; ( Editors Note: Screen grab from Republican National Convention video stream) Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. Mandatory Credit: Republican National Convention via USA TODAY NETWORK / Republican National Convention v

Brecka had a plan mapped out for White after the pair met to discuss his health, along with some of the symptoms he was experiencing.

“I didn’t even go through his labs,” Brecka said in an interview with Fox Nation's Sean. “I just sat down and I told him every symptom that he was experiencing, some of which I knew he hadn’t even shared with the outside world.”

In 10 weeks, Brecka reinvigorated White with a new outlook on life and provided him with a roadmap toward staying healthy.

“We put him on a ketogenic diet,” Brecka said. “I looked at what his body could convert into the usable form and what it couldn’t.”

Amongst the issues, one was glaringly obvious.

“So, for example, he had this rampantly high blood pressure and the doctors really couldn’t figure it out because he had normal EKGs and EEGs, heart sounds and lung sounds,” Brecka said.

Dana White Has Stayed Busy

Dana White couldn't be busier
Dec 13, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; UFC CEO Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"And I will never forget the day that he called me and he’s like: ‘Dude, something’s kind of up.’ He’s like: ‘Every day, I’m going in the gym. The last few days, soon as I step on the treadmill or pick up a weight, I’m getting lightheaded and dizzy.’ I was like: ‘Dude, this is awesome’,” Brecka recalled.

Eventually, White became used to the routine as it has become second-nature.

It doesn’t appear the 55-year-old is looking back either, as Brecka predicted White’s life expectancy moving forward.

It’s over 37 [years],” Brecka said.  “I happen to know that.”

