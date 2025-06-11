Pivotal fight featuring ex-champion reportedly targeted for UFC 319
A pivotal fight with potential title implications is reportedly in the works for the upcoming UFC 319 card in Chicago, IL.
Set to take place at Chicago’s United Center on August 16, UFC 319 is headlined by a middleweight title bout featuring undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis, who will attempt to defend his 185 lbs. belt for the third time.
The card will also feature an important flyweight tilt between Tim Elliott and Kai Asakura to go along with several other confirmed fights, and now it appears that another matchup with potential title implications is close to being finalized for UFC 319.
READ MORE: UFC Atlanta Guide: Do-or-die for ex-champ Kamaru Usman
Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez Targeted For UFC 319
According to the report from AG Fight, Jessica Andrade and Lupita Godinez have both verbally agreed to meet in a strawweight clash on August 16 in Chicago.
A former strawweight champion, Andrade is currently ranked in both the women’s flyweight and strawweight divisions but is coming off back-to-back losses at 125 lbs. against top contenders Natalia Silva and Jasmine Jasudavicius.
A return to 115 lbs. (where Andrade is currently ranked at #5) may be just what “Bate Estaca” needs to snap her current losing skid, as the 33-year-old’s last two strawweight outings saw Andrade stop Mackenzie Dern with strikes at UFC 295 before she took a split decision over her recently-retired countrywoman Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300.
READ MORE: Kamaru Usman calls for 'blockbuster' fight with UFC's top P4P fighter
Godinez Gets Major Test In Ex-Champ Andrade
Sitting at #11 in the UFC strawweight rankings, Godinez impressively went 4-0 in 2023 before her winning run was halted by the division’s current #1 contender Virna Jandiroba in March of last year.
“Loopy” suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in her pro career last August when she also came up short against Dern, but earlier this year Godinez returned to the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Julia Polastri in Mexico City.
Andrade will be looking to earn a rematch with current Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang if she can get the better of Godinez, while “Loopy” could potentially break into the strawweight Top 10 with a win over the former titleholder at UFC 319.
READ MORE: Merab Dvalishvili & Kayla Harrison jump up pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 316
• Main Event: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
• Tim Elliot vs. Kai Asakura
• Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich
• Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper
• Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle
• Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez
More MMA Knockout News
• Justin Gaethje signals retirement if UFC doesn't meet bold demands
• UFC announces 2 blockbuster events for October schedule
• UFC reveals main card for hyped Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira PPV
• Dana White's health guru gives critical update on UFC CEO's longevity
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.