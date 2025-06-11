MMA Knockout

Pivotal fight featuring ex-champion reportedly targeted for UFC 319

Where will the winner of this fight stand in the strawweight title picture?

A pivotal fight with potential title implications is reportedly in the works for the upcoming UFC 319 card in Chicago, IL.

Set to take place at Chicago’s United Center on August 16, UFC 319 is headlined by a middleweight title bout featuring undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis, who will attempt to defend his 185 lbs. belt for the third time.

The card will also feature an important flyweight tilt between Tim Elliott and Kai Asakura to go along with several other confirmed fights, and now it appears that another matchup with potential title implications is close to being finalized for UFC 319.

Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Sean Strickland (red glove) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Sean Strickland (red glove) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez Targeted For UFC 319

According to the report from AG Fight, Jessica Andrade and Lupita Godinez have both verbally agreed to meet in a strawweight clash on August 16 in Chicago.

A former strawweight champion, Andrade is currently ranked in both the women’s flyweight and strawweight divisions but is coming off back-to-back losses at 125 lbs. against top contenders Natalia Silva and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.
Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A return to 115 lbs. (where Andrade is currently ranked at #5) may be just what “Bate Estaca” needs to snap her current losing skid, as the 33-year-old’s last two strawweight outings saw Andrade stop Mackenzie Dern with strikes at UFC 295 before she took a split decision over her recently-retired countrywoman Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300.

Godinez Gets Major Test In Ex-Champ Andrade

Sitting at #11 in the UFC strawweight rankings, Godinez impressively went 4-0 in 2023 before her winning run was halted by the division’s current #1 contender Virna Jandiroba in March of last year.

“Loopy” suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in her pro career last August when she also came up short against Dern, but earlier this year Godinez returned to the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Julia Polastri in Mexico City.

Loopy Godinez (blue gloves) reacts after her fight with Virna Jandiroba (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night.
Loopy Godinez (blue gloves) reacts after her fight with Virna Jandiroba (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Andrade will be looking to earn a rematch with current Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang if she can get the better of Godinez, while “Loopy” could potentially break into the strawweight Top 10 with a win over the former titleholder at UFC 319.

Main Event: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev – For the UFC Middleweight Championship

• Tim Elliot vs. Kai Asakura

• Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich

• Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper

• Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle

• Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez

Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

