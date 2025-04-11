MMA Knockout

PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 2 free live results & highlights

Bantamweights and flyweights take center stage this week in Orlando.

Drew Beaupre

(PFL MMA)

The 2025 PFL World Tournament rolls on tonight when bantamweights and flyweights square off in their opening round matchups at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

The main event will see Marcirley Alves step in to face Leandro Higo after Josh Rettinghouse wasn’t medically cleared to compete and was subsequently pulled from both the event and the bantamweight tournament.

The night’s co-main event features Ilara Joanne and former Bellator Champion Liz Carmouche, who collected two wins in her first PFL tournament last year before coming up short against fellow UFC veteran Taila Santos in the playoffs.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor teases UFC 314 co-main event with cryptic message

Liz Carmouche will face Ilara Joanne in the co-main event.
Liz Carmouche will face Ilara Joanne in the co-main event. / (PFL MMA)

Bantamweight & Flyweight Matchups

The rest of the main card features two more of the 2025 bantamweight tournament matchups, with Francesco Nuzzi squaring off with The Ultimate Fighter 31 competitor Mando Gutierrez and Kasum Kasumov taking on Justin Wetzell.

Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez.
Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez. / (PFL MMA)

The final first-round bantamweight matchup will see Bellator veteran Matheus Mattos take on Jake Hadley, who is making his PFL debut following an eight-fight run with the UFC.

Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley.
Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley. / (PFL MMA)

Former Bellator title challenger Juliana Velasquez meets Ekaterina Shakalova in the night’s final prelim bout, and the card is rounded out by the other two first-round flyweight matchups with Jena Bishop taking on Kana Watanabe and the undefeated Elora Dana facing Diana Evsaragova.

Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova.
Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova. / (PFL MMA)

The action is set to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

READ MORE: UFC star Paddy Pimblett goes 10–0 against US Marines in viral video

PFL World Tournament: First Round 2 Main Card (11:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

Main Event: Leandro Higo vs. Marcirley Alves

Co-Main Event: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne

• Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez

• Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell

PFL World Tournament: First Round 2 Preliminary Card (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Julianna Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova

• Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley

• Jena Bishop vs. Kana Watanabe

• Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News