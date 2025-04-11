PFL 2025 World Tournament: First Round 2 free live results & highlights
The 2025 PFL World Tournament rolls on tonight when bantamweights and flyweights square off in their opening round matchups at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
The main event will see Marcirley Alves step in to face Leandro Higo after Josh Rettinghouse wasn’t medically cleared to compete and was subsequently pulled from both the event and the bantamweight tournament.
The night’s co-main event features Ilara Joanne and former Bellator Champion Liz Carmouche, who collected two wins in her first PFL tournament last year before coming up short against fellow UFC veteran Taila Santos in the playoffs.
Bantamweight & Flyweight Matchups
The rest of the main card features two more of the 2025 bantamweight tournament matchups, with Francesco Nuzzi squaring off with The Ultimate Fighter 31 competitor Mando Gutierrez and Kasum Kasumov taking on Justin Wetzell.
The final first-round bantamweight matchup will see Bellator veteran Matheus Mattos take on Jake Hadley, who is making his PFL debut following an eight-fight run with the UFC.
Former Bellator title challenger Juliana Velasquez meets Ekaterina Shakalova in the night’s final prelim bout, and the card is rounded out by the other two first-round flyweight matchups with Jena Bishop taking on Kana Watanabe and the undefeated Elora Dana facing Diana Evsaragova.
The action is set to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
PFL World Tournament: First Round 2 Main Card (11:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
• Main Event: Leandro Higo vs. Marcirley Alves
• Co-Main Event: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne
• Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez
• Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell
PFL World Tournament: First Round 2 Preliminary Card (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Julianna Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova
• Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley
• Jena Bishop vs. Kana Watanabe
• Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova
