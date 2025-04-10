Paddy Pimblett submitted 10 US Marines back-to-back in viral video
Paddy Pimblett's grappling is some of the most dangerous in the UFC lightweight division.
While Pimblett looks to put a striking clinic on his opponent, Michael Chandler, this weekend at UFC 314, the ace up his sleeve will always be his elite submission skills.
'The Baddy' put these skills on display when he took on the US Marines in 2022...
When Paddy Pimblett submitted 10 US Marines back-to-back
In a video posted to Pimblett's YouTube channel in 2022, Pimblett joined the USMC Martial Arts Program at Camp Pendleton, to share his knowledge on grappling and also advocate for men's mental health.
In the video, Pimblett is put through the wringer as the Marines test him with a grueling workout.
Eventually, Pimblett gets to roll with the Marines, where a new soldier is rolled on every time Pimblett tapped someone out.
Pimblett went 10-0 in the contest before calling it a day. The video has since amassed over 13 million views.
Since this video, Pimblett has picked up three Octagon victories, and makes his first PPV co-main event appearance at UFC 314 this weekend, where he takes on Michael Chandler.
