Rampage Jackson shows love for UFC prospect who recreated his greatest knockout
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is impressed with new UFC bantamweight Elijah Smith, who recreated the MMA legend's iconic slam knockout over Ricardo Arona at UFC Vegas 109.
Smith knocked out Toshiomi Kazama with an absolutely cruel slam on the night's prelims. Fans are branding it the knockout of the year, but it could be the greatest slam finish the UFC has ever seen.
It was eerily reminiscent of Jackson's slam finish over Arona at Pride Critical Countdown in 2004, which remains one of the best finishes in MMA history. Jackson had something to say about it.
Rampage Jackson pays respect to Elijah Smith after viral UFC Vegas slam knockout
Following the knockout, Jackson posted an edit comparing their slams to his Instagram. He wrote in his caption, "Yooo [Elijah Smith] got that wolf in him too," referring to his post-fight howl ritual.
'Glad to be alive' ... Kazama reacts to savage loss
Smith x Kazama was one of those UFC knockouts that garners a collective gasp rather than a roar. The Japanese prospect had the back of his head ploughed into the canvas full force from over six feet high; it was easy to think the worst.
Thankfully, Kazama was medically cleared as per the UFC broadcast team on the night, and he released a statement on X later on.
"Defeat at Five Guys," Kazama wrote, pictured at the Vegas fast-food chain. "For now, I'm just really glad to be alive."
Smith's knockout might just be the most savage knockout fans have seen in recent years. In 2023, there were two unprecedented slam knockouts back-to-back on the same card, but they pale in comparison to the danger Kazama faced.
Otherwise, knockouts like Jordan Leavitt's against Matt Wiman, and Matt Hughes finishing Carlos Newton, come to mind in terms of severity.
