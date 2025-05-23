Francis Ngannou quotes Mike Tyson in first message since bike accident
Francis Ngannou has finally opened up in a social media post since being involved in a horrific incident over the Easter holidays.
Ngannou was involved in a motorbike accident in Cameroon, which resulted in the death of 17-year-old Ntsama Brigitte Manuella. While some reports suggest her passing may have been linked to potential medical malpractice at the hospital, the situation remains deeply tragic for all involved.
Francis Ngannou opens up on tragic incident in new message
In a message on social media, Ngannou wrote, "Life's difficult paths can sometimes be disturbing.
"As Mike Tyson once said, 'When you're favored by God, you're also favored by the devil, but remember that God is the one who brings you to the dance.'
"The harder you fight to stay up, the harder life fights to take you down."
The lineal UFC champion and PFL Super Fights champion, Ngannou's fighting career is unclear as this story develops. For now, as per a previously released statement, Ngannou remains by the side of the family involved.
"From the very beginning, I have been by the family’s side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time. I’ve met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way.
"I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss." [h/t TMZ]
