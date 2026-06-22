PFL Exclusive: PFL CEO John Martin Goes Deep on Usman Nurmagomedov, Summer Schedule

The next month-and-a-half may be one of the busiest stretches in recent PFL history, and CEO John Martin is fired up, he says.

Beginning this Saturday night in San Diego, CA, the PFL will see some of its best talent compete throughout the remainder of the summer, including Liz Carmouche, Dakota Ditcheva, Johnny Eblen, Usman Nurmagomedov, Impa Kasanganay, and Dalton Rosta from around the world.

Looking at the promotion's summer schedule, additional stops in Austin, TX, Washington, D.C., New York, and Charlotte, NC complete a consistent slate of five events through Aug. 7.

Martin, who succeeded an old regime originally led by Co-Founder Donn Davis before replacing the original team last July, told MMA Knockout on SI in a Zain's Zinger: Part 2 interview released Sunday, that he's excited about the direction the promotion is headed.

The PFL wants to push for completing 24 total events by the end of the year.

PFL's Immediate Future, Explained

PFL

"Outside of the U.S., we're going to continue to push geographical boundaries and go to places that worked for us in the past, worked really well." Martin said. "Like Brussels, for example, and Belfast. But also we went to Madrid, Spain, for the first time and that was a huge success for us. It was the first time that there was a real, premium MMA event in the country of Spain, believe it or not. So, I want to balance that outaide of the U.S."

Ultimately, though, Martin said he recognizes what a quality non-UFC MMA event could do for the community's thirst for combat sports at large, a small reason for the push this summer. A similar formula is in motion in the U.S. to mix up the types of cities and names that fans can expect to see with every card moving forward.

"I think that's important to the U.S. viewer on television," Martin added. "To see bigger events, and you can get a sense of the energy in the arena almost through the television set."

Usman Nurmagomedov is Can't-Miss MMA This Summer

(Bellator MMA)

One of those fights that could live up to that narrative is when Nurmagomedov headlines against Archie Colgan in an undefeated-versus-undefeated main event Friday, July 31, from UBS Arena for Nurmagomedov's (21-0 MMA) lightweight strap. Colgan (13-0 MMA) has five wins by KO/TKO, while Nurmagomedov is a seasoned grappler. Martin said he has a good inkling that the fight will exceed expectations, as the PFL intends to retain Nurmagomedov as one of its top attractions.

"Usman's got a tough fight with Archie Colgan," Martin said. "Archie's an elite NCAA wrestler. It's a rare occasion that you have two undefeated fighters fighting for a championship, so I couldn't be more pleased."

For the full-length interview, check it out below ahead of a packed summer for the PFL.