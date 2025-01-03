UFC 313 News: First Las Vegas PPV of 2025 Adds Several High-Profile Fights
The UFC’s first Las Vegas PPV card of 2025 is finally starting to come together.
T-Mobile Arena Hosts UFC 313 In March
With the world’s leading MMA promotion still on hiatus for another week before Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas headline a UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex next weekend, combat sports fans are already looking ahead to what the UFC has planned for the first quarter of 2025.
Stacked cards that each feature two title fights are already in place for UFC 311 in Los Angeles, CA and UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia, but as of yet there’s been no headliner announced for the UFC 313 card set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8.
A previously announced women’s strawweight matchup between former title challenger Amanda Lemos and top contender Iasmin Lucindo remains the highest-profile fight confirmed for UFC 313 so far, but the arrival of the new year has also brought fight announcements for a number of intriguing matchups.
Big Fights Added To UFC 313
According to Brazilian combat sports outlet Ag Fight, a welterweight matchup featuring Carlos Leal and longtime UFC veteran Alex Morono and a featherweight bout between Mairon Santos and Francis Marshall are both set for UFC 313.
Octagon Update also reports that the card will feature a huge flyweight bout between Joshua Van and Bruno Silva, who will be tasked with defending his #13 ranking against “The Fearless” after having his four-fight win streak snapped by Manel Kape at the last UFC card of 2024.
UFC 313 will also showcase some of the promotion’s heavier weight classes, as Marcel Dorff reports Ozzy Diaz will welcome Djorden Santos to the UFC and Laerte Viana has confirmed that Jhonata Diniz will meet Vitor Petrino in what will be Petrino’s first heavyweight outing.
The newly-announced fights join the Lemos vs. Luncindo matchup as well as a previously-announced middleweight tilt between Brunno Ferreira and Armen Petrosyan, and although fans are left still waiting for news of the UFC 313 headliner the card is now shaping up like this:
• Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
• Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
• Ozzy Diaz vs. Djorden Santos
• Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal
• Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
• Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
• Jhonata Diniz vs. Vitor Petrino
