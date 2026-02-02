UFC Reveals Incredible Main Event & Full Card for UFC Fight Night London

The UFC has officially unveiled the headlining fight and full card for the promotion’s next visit to London.

Scheduled to take place at The O2 Arena, UFC London added a few intriguing fights such as Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan and Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola over the last month, but fans were left patiently waiting for news regarding what matchup would serve as the night’s main event.

Along with confirming the previously-announced fights, the UFC elected to drop the full card for UFC London all at once and reveal that undefeated featherweight contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy will headline in what looks to almost-certainly be a title eliminator fight.

Movsar Evloev Hasn't Fought Since December 2024

Currently the UFC’s #1-ranked featherweight contender, Evloev has been out of action for over a year now after defeating former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310.

The former M-1 Challenge titleholder carried a perfect 11-0 record into his UFC debut in 2019 and still remains unbeaten. Now with eight Octagon victories to his name, Evloev’s list of wins also includes perenial top-ranked featherweights Arnold Allen and Dan Ige, as well as Diego Lopes, who just came up short in his second title bid against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 325 last weekend.

The 31-year-old was scheduled to welcome former Bellator star Aaron Pico to the UFC last July, but Evloev was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the matchup.

Lerone Murphy Ended 2025 With Jaw-Dropping Knockout

Many fans agree that Evloev is long overdue for a shot at UFC gold, but fellow undefeated contender Murphy vaulted into the featherweight title conversation himself when he spoiled the aforementioned Pico’s promotional debut at UFC 319.

Like Evloev, Murphy also made his UFC debut in 2019 and fought to a draw with Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 242. That result preserved his own unbeaten record, and since then “The Miracle” has secured nine-straight victories and most recently knocked out Pico with a vicious spinning elbow that earned him serious consideration for 2025’s “Knockout of the Year”.

The winner of Evloev vs. Murphy will almost certainly earn a shot at the featherweight title, and the rest of UFC London is also stacked with a number of other incredible fights such as Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell, Michael “Venom” Page” vs. Sam Patterson, and Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita.

UFC London Fight Card

• Main Event: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy



• Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell



• Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson



• Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane



• Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan



• Kurtis Campbell vs. Danny Silva



• Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola



• Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita



• Louie Sutherland vs. Brando Pericic



• Mantas Kondratavicius vs. Antonio Trocoli



• Mick Parkin vs. Mario Pinto



• Shem Rock vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady



• Shanelle Dyer vs. Ravena Oliveira

