Undefeated MMA Fighter Leaves Opponent Facedown After Savage Walk-Off Knockout

During a weekend where most MMA fans were focused on the UFC, undefeated featherweight Kozhakhmet Imangali went out and scored a jaw-dropping knockout in Uzbekistan.

The 2026 MMA calendar is officially in full swing now that we’ve reached February, and the UFC is coming off back-to-back numbered events after a six-week hiatus to go along with plenty of other shows from various other promotions across the globe.

Kazakhstan’s Octagon League opened its 2026 schedule on Sunday following a busy 2025, and one of the standout performances from Octagon 84 came when Imangali stepped into the cage to face Kyrgyzstan’s Bakhytbek Duyshobay.

Kozhakhmet Imangali Scores Walk-Off KO In Under 2 Minutes

Taking place at Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Octagon League 84 featured an eight-fight main card topped by an interim bantamweight title bout that saw unbeaten prospect Kaisar Zhaugashar improve to 7-0 when he submitted the formerly-undefeated Fayozbek Ruiziev in the second round.

Imangali’s featherweight bout with Duyshobay also got some extra spotlight as part of the night’s main card, taking place several fights before the night’s main event. “Qoja” came into the night following a solid 2025 where he went 3-0 under the Octagon League banner, although he did come up short in his professional kickboxing debut against Akhmed Ashurbekov at Bangla Super Fights in April.

Coming off back-to-back unanimous decisions, the undefeated featherweight got his year started off with a bang when he backed Duyshobay up to the fence in the opening round and absolutely floored him with a perfectly-timed knee as the Kyrgyzstani fighter tried to duck in for a takedown.

Imangali was already turning away even before his opponent hit the ground, confident that Duyshobay wasn’t about to get back up from a devastating knockout shot.

The win marks the fourth time in Imangali’s MMA career that he’s finished an opponent with a knee, and he only needed 42 seconds to end Kanatbek Asankulov’s night with the same strike when the pair met at Octagon 69 in January of last year. Six out of his nine wins have come via stoppage, and seven of his fights have taken place under the Octagon League banner.

A veteran of Russian MMA promotions ACA and Open Fighting Championship, Duyshobay fell to 10-9-1 in his professional fighting career and previously fought to a draw with Serzhan Sapargaliev in his promotional debut for Octagon League last year.

