Intriguing Welterweight Matchup Added to UFC 309 at MSG
The UFC Welterweight division is one to watch right now.
From the champ Belal Muhammad to the #15 contender Neil Magny, there's not room in the rankings for everyone and there's at least two top prospects looking to get a number next to their name.
Both on three-fight win streaks inside the UFC, many had thought Carlos Prates and Randy Brown would be getting a step-up in competition, and they are... against each other.
Welterweight Hot Shots Headed To MSG
According to a report from Ag Fight, Brown vs. Prates has been verbally agreed for UFC 309 on Nov. 16 in New York City, with contracts yet to be signed.
It's a home game for Queens' Brown, who looks for his third-straight victory from Madison Square Garden after winning at UFC 217 and UFC 261.
Brown (19-5) has won seven out of his last eight fights, only losing to top contender Jack Della Maddalena in an impressive stretch that has seen him defeat Alex Oliveira, Muslim Salikhov, and most recently Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC 302 over the summer.
"Rudeboy" has proven himself a force to be reckoned with at 170lbs - but so has his opponent Prates, in a much shorter time.
A former kickboxer signed through Contender Series, Brazil's Prates burst onto the UFC scene earlier this year, knocking out Trevin Giles in his debut and then going on to finish Charles Radtke and Li Jingliang in front of sold-out crowds.
What About MVP?
After becoming the first man to KO Jingliang at UFC 305, there was talk of Prates fighting the #13-ranked Michael "Venom" Page in his return. That didn't go anywhere, with Prates accusing 'MVP' of ducking a fight with him.
"I heard that the company wants to give me @michaelvenompage, but he doesn’t answer the phone. You must be having nightmares by now!" Prates called out Page following his last win."
3-0 in the UFC, Carlos Prates is riding a 12-fight win streak with his last defeat coming over five years ago. A win for either him or opponent Randy Brown would likely land them a spot in the UFC's welterweight rankings.
The Rest Of The UFC 309 Card
Check out the current UFC 309 line-up, headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig
Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
Karine Silva vs. Viviane Araujo
Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura
Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
Carlos Prates vs. Randy Brown
Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson
