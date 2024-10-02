Dana White May Have Signed The Next Khabib Nurmagomedov to UFC Contract
A rising welterweight recently earned a UFC contract, and comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov have already begun.
On the October 1, 2024 edition of Dana White's Contender Series, Jacobe Smith took on
Christien Savoie. Smith was a massive betting favorite going into this one and he proved to be just as good as the oddsmakers expected. Smith had his way with Savoie thanks to his superior wrestling, and he earned a second-round TKO finish.
Many are eager to see Smith fight under the UFC banner, including former two-division champion Daniel Cormier.
Did Dana White Sign The Next Khabib Nurmagomedov?
Jacobe Smith earned himself a UFC contract with his stellar performance on Dana White's Contender Series. Speaking to media members after the show, Dana White revealed Daniel Cormier has been gushing over Smith.
White said Cormier hasn't been this complimentary of a newcomer since one Hall of Famer first signed with UFC.
"When we didn't really know Khabib, Cormier could not stop talking about Khabib," White said. "He's like, 'I'm telling you, wait until this guy bursts onto the scene. Wait until this guy does this, wait until this guy does that,' and that's how he's talking about Jacobe. So, we will see."
White believes Smith is still green as an MMA fighter, but he understands there is untapped potential with the newly signed UFC fighter.
"Jacobe looks like raw talent," White said. "What couldn't that guy do tonight? I mean he was f****** throwing that guy everywhere. Whatever he wanted to do he did. There's obviously talent there, but I think there's a lot of raw, athletic ability with him too. I haven't seen somebody like this in a very long time that wasn't already in the UFC. He was very impressive."
Smith has improved his pro MMA record to 9-0. Of those nine victories, he has secured seven finishes.
