(Exclusive) Conor McGregor & ‘Bucked Up’ Unveil ‘Notorious’ Energy Drinks
Conor McGregor's latest business venture is here.
The UFC superstar continues to be a titan of industry in his time away from MMA competition, becoming a part-owner in Bare Knuckle Championship earlier this year to now a brand ambassador for Bucked Up - a leading sports nutrition company and the official energy drink of the BKFC.
McGregor's latest partnership sees the fighter's face on his very own "Notorious Buck" energy drink flavors, Irish Apple and Orange.
McGregor: "You Better Believe We're Coming To Take Over The Game"
"Notorious Buck" hits the shelves nationwide in the first half of 2025 with workout supplements and apparel soon to follow in the collaboration. Bucked Up CEO and co-founder Ryan Gardner said it was a "no-brainer" to bring McGregor along for the ride in promoting an all-new line of products.
Conor McGregor Reveals UFC Comeback Plans After Failed Booking
“I don’t partner with just anyone,” McGregor said in a statement. “Bucked Up is the real deal— no nonsense, no shortcuts, just straight power and performance, exactly how I operate. They’ve got that same unstoppable drive, that hunger to be the best."
"This partnership isn’t about playing it safe. It’s about pushing limits, taking over, and leaving the competition gasping for air. I’m excited to join forces with a brand that gets it. Bucked Up and The Notorious? You better believe we’re coming to take over the game."
CEO On Why "The Notorious" Is The Perfect Fit For Bucked Up
McGregor, 36, has done big business inside and outside of the Octagon, from absolutely shattering UFC pay-per-view records in past years to selling his shares in Proper No. Twelve for $600M in 2021.
There seems to be no ceiling for the fighter-turned-entrepreneur, who taps into the supplement and energy drink markets with this Bucked Up partnership.
"Conor’s not just a fighter, he’s a force of nature," said Bucked Up CEO CEO Gardner. "His relentless pursuit of greatness, his unapologetic confidence, and his refusal to back down from anyone or anything are the exact qualities that define Bucked Up."
"Together, we’re here to shake up the industry, break records, and leave the competition in the dust. Buckle up, because with Conor McGregor and Bucked Up, there’s no stopping what’s coming."
(Exclusive) Max Holloway Approves 3 Possible Women’s BMF Champs
Read More UFC & MMA News
- DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS (SEASON 8, WEEK 8)
- CHAEL SONNEN DROPS TRUTH BOMB ON ALEX PEREIRA FANS BEFORE UFC 307
- MMA TODAY: ALEX PEREIRA'S THIRD TITLE DEFENSE, XFC 51 DELIVERS & MORE
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.