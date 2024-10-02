Dana White Rages Over Francis Ngannou's Departure: 'Total Bulls***'
UFC CEO Dana White is a man of many opinions. He always finds a way to speak his mind, whether it be grudges, plans not coming to fruition, or disappointment.
Tuesday night was no different, especially when it came to him having to chronicle why his former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, did not remain part of the promotion.
Long-time combat sports writer Kevin Iole asked White about his plans to enter boxing as a promoter along with his MMA and 'Power Slap' ventures. Although White said the timing to join the sport is deemed correct in his mind, he was quick to respond to those who believe the reported payouts for Ngannou's fights against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, both of which took place within the last year.
"That's not necessarily true," White told Iole in an interview posted Tuesday. "That's the bulls*** publicly that people believe. But that's not the truth. Total bulls***. Total bulls***. That's that whole myth [about combat sports pay] that makes everybody go, 'Oh, f***, go to boxing and all this f****** bulls***. [The] boxing [model] don't work, Kevin. Boxing doesn't work."
White expanded upon his answer further when Iole pushed back to clarify why the boxing pay structure isn't sustainable.
UFC FIGHTER STUNS FANS WITH RETIREMENT DECISION FOLLOWING INACTIVITY
"You need a Saudi f********* trillionaire to make f***** fights," White said, referencing His Excellency, Turki Al-Sheikh. "And even Saudi trillionaires get tired of the f***** bull****."
UFC 307 Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Prelim Card Predictions
Dana White Stands Firm On UFC's Effort To Keep Francis Ngannou
White was asked to follow up on his comments about Ngannou, calling out the MMA media for not knowing key information only he and those inside the company knew about Ngannou's contract holdout.
"Cause why, what's [the point]?" White said. "What's the difference? Because I know all of the s*** you [media] people don't know. And I don't care what everybody says. It doesn't matter to me. And that's a fact. He was offered more money [to stay with the UFC] because I know the real numbers. I know the real numbers. And let me tell you what, I don't want to call him [Hunter Campbell] out, but let me tell you what, he would have done anything to make that f******* fight [between Jon Jones and Ngannou]. And he tried to."
In May last year, Ngannou signed a lucrative deal with the PFL four months after his UFC exit. After two-plus years away from MMA, he will finally return on Oct. 19, headlining against Renan Ferreira in Saudi Arabia for the PFL Super Fight Championship.
Meanwhile, the UFC heavyweight division moved on, as did finding a new champion. November 16 will see former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones finally defend his heavyweight title against ex-champion, Stipe Miocic, at UFC 309.
MMA Today: Alex Pereira's Third Title Defense, XFC 51 Delivers & More
Read More UFC & MMA News
- DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS (SEASON 8, WEEK 8)
- CHAEL SONNEN DROPS TRUTH BOMB ON ALEX PEREIRA FANS BEFORE UFC 307
- MMA TODAY: ALEX PEREIRA'S THIRD TITLE DEFENSE, XFC 51 DELIVERS & MORE
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.