Ranked UFC Knockout Artist Suspended for Anti-Doping Violation
No. 12-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Azamat Murzakanov has accepted a 180-day sanction for a Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) violation.
CSAD announced the news through the UFC website on Monday, December 30.
"Murzakanov tested positive for the low-level presence of a metabolite of LGD 4033," The statement read. "A prohibited at all times substance in the class of anabolic agents on the UFC Prohibited List, from an out-of-competition sample collected from him on October 8, 2024."
Murzakanov was originally handed a 90-day suspension, which was doubled because it is his second violation in the UFC.
Plausible Deniability for Murzakanov
CSAD was advised by the Sports Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City, Utah, that the supplement would not have provided any significant performance advantage. Murzakanov "took and discontinued" taking the tainted supplement, and his timeline held up when a follow-up sample from Murzakanov came back negative.
"Despite the source of the adverse finding coming from a dietary supplement that listed no prohibited substances on its label, the supplement was not 3rd party tested and certified like all UFC athletes are educated to exclusively use. "
Unfortunately for the 35-year-old undefeated fighter, he will have to sit out until May 2025. Murzakanov's newfound momentum after six total UFC cancellations has been halted again.
