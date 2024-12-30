UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Details Ambitious 2025 Plan
Merab 'The Machine' Dvalishvili is known for his activity inside the Octagon, and now he wants to bring that activity to his title rule.
The Georgian cardio monster makes a quick three-month turnaround to fight Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of UFC 311 in January, and he plans to keep that pace going in 2025.
Speaking with the UFC, Dvalishvili remarked, "I want to be busy in 2025. ... I know [Sean] O'Malley wants to come back in April, I think Petr [Yan] will be ready in March. So maybe fight Petr in March, rematch [O'Malley] in April. ... I will clean the division again."
Whether staying super-active is a wise strategy remains to be seen. Dvalishvili is making a quick turnaround similar to his teammate Aljamain Sterling, who lost his title to Sean O'Malley after yielding to UFC pressure and returning to action just three months after his previous defense. While 'Funk Master' has voiced his concerns about Dvalishvili fighting at UFC 311, this operating under pressure has become a hallmark of life as a UFC fighter.
More UFC & MMA News
• Tom Aspinall Predicts UFC Champions by the End of 2025
• Conor McGregor Hints at Colossal 9-Figure Payday for Logan Paul Fight
• Darren Till Gets New Opponent for January 18 Misfits Boxing Event
• UFC Vegas 104 Loses Major Contender Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.