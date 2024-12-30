MMA Fighter Sleeps Opponent with Incredible Head Kick KO in South Korea

Losene Keita has it all!



💰 Tipsport Gamechanger 2024 winner

🏆 Lightweight Champion

1️⃣ #1 P4P in OKTAGON MMA



The very best that Europe has to offer! #OKTAGON65



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x | DAZN | RTL+ pic.twitter.com/NP7ioH2RwY