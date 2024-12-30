MMA Fighter Sleeps Opponent with Incredible Head Kick KO in South Korea
Fighters are still adding jaw-dropping finishes to 2024’s MMA highlight reel even in the final few days of the year.
Min Woo Kim Scores Head Kick KO At Black Combat 13
Combat sports fans were treated to countless incredible finishes throughout the year, and in the final weekend of 2024 there was still plenty of action on offer with high-profile events like an Oktagon 65 card that saw Losene Keita reclaim the promotion’s lightweight belt when he stopped Ronald Paradeiser in a rematch of their 2022 meeting.
RIZIN 49 is also set to take place on New Year’s Eve at Saitama Super Arena in Japan to officially close out 2024, but another Asian promotion provided a late entry for one of the year’s best knockouts when Black Combat 13 took place in Seoul, South Korea over the weekend.
Featuring three title fights and a number of matchups between Japanese and South Korean fighters, the main event of Black Combat 13 was a featherweight tilt between Min Woo Kim and Takeaki Kinoshita.
Kim debuted in Black Combat with a submission-win before his sophomore outing against Sun Young You ended in a No Contest due to an accidental groin kick, but the former ROAD FC champion rebounded from that result in a big way when he slept Kinoshita with a nasty head kick in Seoul (clip courtesy of @PermantexG).
Kinoshita was unfortunately caught leaning into the kick and slumped to the canvas after the impact, and “Korean Moai” wasted no time diving in with a few follow-up right hands to make sure the fight was over before the referee sprinted in.
Kim is now undefeated since dropping a unanimous decision to Soo Chul Kim in 2017, and three out of his four victories during that current run have impressively come via stoppage.
