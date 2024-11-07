Report: UFC 309 Loses 2 Great Fights a Week Before Event
Two more fight cancellations have marred UFC 309 on November 15. One ranked light heavyweight matchup, and one promising striking affair on the prelims have reportedly been cancelled.
UFC 309 features the return of consensus GOAT MMA fighter Jon Jones, making his first heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic. The New York PPV has received scrutiny for its lacklustre fighter lineup. Now it's taken an even larger hit as two promising fights appear to have been pulled from the card, per reports from MMA Mania's Nolan King and MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck.
Ranked Contender Azamat Murzakanov Out: Nikita Krylov Remains
Per Nolan King, No. 11-ranked light heavyweight contender Azamat Murzakanov is out of his fight with No. 6 Nikita Krylov. Krylov reportedly remains on the card. This is painful news for fans of either fighter, as Krylov and Murzakanov have a collective 39 finishes on their combined records.
Murzakanov's UFC career has been tainted by inactivity. He has now suffered six cancellations in ten scheduled appearances. 'The Professional' has only been responsible for his last three, but only having two fights in two years does not bode well for the Russian fighter.
The same goes for Krylov, who hasn't seen as many cancellations but only fought once in 2023 and has yet to fight in 2024. 'The Miner' rides a three-fight winning streak, with rumors circulating of a Summer 2023 surgery holding him back.
Lucas Almeida Out: David Onama Remains
Per Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck, Brazil's Lucas Almeida is out of his fight with David Onama on the UFC 309 prelims. Onama is reportedly still on the card waiting for a replacement opponent.
Almeida vs. Onama was one of the most promising fights on the UFC 309 undercard, as both men love to push the action. This marks Almeida's fifth cancellation since joining the promotion in 2022, he has fought three times since his debut victory.
It is a similar story for Onama, who has also had five cancellations and has only fought twice since 2022.
UFC 309 Full Fight Card
In a worst-case scenario, the already weak UFC 309 card will be knocked down to 12 fights overall. The current lineup is as follows (per Tapology, subject to change):
- Veronica Hardy (9-4-1) vs. Eduarda Moura (10-1); Flyweight
- Oban Elliott (11-2) vs. Bassil Hafez (9-4-1); Welterweight
- Mickey Gall (7-6) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (10-5); Welterweight
- Marcin Tybura (25-9) vs. Jhonata Diniz (8-0); Heavyweight
- Jim Miller (37-18) vs. Damon Jackson (23-7-1); Lightweight
- Jonathan Martinez (19-5) vs. Marcus McGhee (9-1); Bantamweight
- Chris Weidman (16-7) vs. Eryk Anders (16-8); Middleweight
- Mauricio Ruffy (10-1) vs. James Llontop (14-4); Lightweight
- Bo Nickal (6-0) vs. Paul Craig (17-8-1); Middleweight
- Karine Silva (18-4) vs. Viviane Araujo (12-6)
- Charles Oliveira (34-10) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8)
- Jon Jones (27-1 (1NC)) vs. Stipe Miocic (20-4)
