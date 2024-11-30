Report: UFC’s 'Lazy Boy' Books Next Fight in Mexico City
One of Mexico's biggest MMA stars looks to be getting a home game.
UFC Reportedly Planning 2 Mexico Events in 2025, Including Noche UFC 3
At 25 years old, Ronaldo "Lazy Boy" Rodriguez is 17-2 with a ton of potential. The UFC flyweight is going for this third win in the Octagon after back-to-back appearances in 2024. Rodriguez last fought at the Sphere in September for UFC 306, and his return is likely sooner rather than later.
According to a report from Paul Rodriguez, a flyweight bout between "Lazy Boy" and Kevin Borjas is in the works for a UFC Fight Night event in Mexico City on Mar. 29 at Arena CDMX, the first of two UFC events being planned in Mexico with Guadalajara an option for Noche UFC 3 in September.
Peru's Borjas has the chance to play spoiler and revive his UFC career with a much-needed victory in Mexico City. Borjas (9-3) has dropped two fights in a row to top prospects Alessandro Costa and Joshua Van since signing to the UFC off the Contender Series last year.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez attempts for a three-peat in the UFC after a thriller at Noche UFC. Rodriguez stole the show at the press conference, going back-and-forth there with Ode Osbourne before scraping out a tight decision win on the pay-per-view opener, coming back from the jaws of defeat to do so, surviving a tough first round that nearly saw the Mexican star finished.
Still making a name for himself in the UFC, Ronaldo Rodriguez already has a massive following with 1.7M followers on Instagram alone.
