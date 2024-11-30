MMA Knockout

Report: UFC’s 'Lazy Boy' Books Next Fight in Mexico City

Mexican UFC star Ronaldo "Lazy Boy" Rodriguez books return against Kevin Borjas on home soil.

Christopher De Santiago

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One of Mexico's biggest MMA stars looks to be getting a home game.

UFC Reportedly Planning 2 Mexico Events in 2025, Including Noche UFC 3

At 25 years old, Ronaldo "Lazy Boy" Rodriguez is 17-2 with a ton of potential. The UFC flyweight is going for this third win in the Octagon after back-to-back appearances in 2024. Rodriguez last fought at the Sphere in September for UFC 306, and his return is likely sooner rather than later.

According to a report from Paul Rodriguez, a flyweight bout between "Lazy Boy" and Kevin Borjas is in the works for a UFC Fight Night event in Mexico City on Mar. 29 at Arena CDMX, the first of two UFC events being planned in Mexico with Guadalajara an option for Noche UFC 3 in September.

Peru's Borjas has the chance to play spoiler and revive his UFC career with a much-needed victory in Mexico City. Borjas (9-3) has dropped two fights in a row to top prospects Alessandro Costa and Joshua Van since signing to the UFC off the Contender Series last year.

UFC's Kevin Borja
Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Rodriguez attempts for a three-peat in the UFC after a thriller at Noche UFC. Rodriguez stole the show at the press conference, going back-and-forth there with Ode Osbourne before scraping out a tight decision win on the pay-per-view opener, coming back from the jaws of defeat to do so, surviving a tough first round that nearly saw the Mexican star finished.

UFC's Ronaldo Rodrigue
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Still making a name for himself in the UFC, Ronaldo Rodriguez already has a massive following with 1.7M followers on Instagram alone.

Read More Boxing & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Christopher De Santiago
CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 22 year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA.

Home/News