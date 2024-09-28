Rising Star Confirmed as UFC 308 Title Fight Backup
Diego Lopes is the backup fighter for the featherweight title match between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 in October.
Lopes confirmed the news in a post on September 27.
"Officially the back up for the fight on October 26th. See you in Abu Dhabi," Lopes wrote.
The news all but confirms Lopes' status as the next featherweight title challenger after the conclusion of Topuria vs. Holloway. The Brazilian grappler-slugger has had a meteoric rise to fame, sparked by his incredible debut performance against Movsar Evloev in May 2023.
Since his debut loss, Lopes has reeled off five straight wins, with three finishes. Most notably, he fought Dan Ige on hours' notice at UFC 303 in June, and made a quick turnaround to defeat top-five contender Brian Ortega in September.
The UFC has the makings of another superstar if Lopes finds himself in a title fight.
