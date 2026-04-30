Undefeated Phenom Set for Debut UFC Fight after Earning UFC Contract from Dana White

One of the more impressive contract winners from last year’s Dana White’s Contender Series reportedly has his UFC debut set.

The UFC’s torrid schedule rolls on this weekend as the promotion returns to Perth, Western Australia, for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by former welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates.

The promotion will finally take a week off following a Meta APEX card on May 16 before returning to Macau to close out the month, and the UFC’s June schedule is highlighted by the “UFC Freedom 250” event that will take place at The White House.

Murtazli Magomedov Reportedly Set for UFC Debut

There are UFC Fight Night events in Las Vegas scheduled the week before and after the White House show, and Alex Behunin reports that undefeated featherweight Murtazli Magomedov will make his promotional debut against Melsik Baghdasaryan on the June 20th card.

Boasting a 100% finishing rate, Magomedov put together a 7-0 run as an amateur fighter before making the jump to the professional ranks in 2022. The 26-year-old claimed both the WEF Selection and Octagon League featherweight belts in less than two years, and he successfully defended his Octagon League title in late 2024 before getting the call to fight on DWCS.

Matched with Mexico’s Brahyam Zurcher (who also brought an identical 9-0 record into the matchup), Magomedov needed less than two minutes to stop Zurcher with strikes and secure a UFC contract from Dana White.

Melsik Baghdasaryan Also Won a UFC Contract on DWCS

Magomedov’s UFC debut on June 20 will see him square off with another DWCS contract winner in Baghdasaryan, who has only competed five times since joining the promotion in 2020.

“The Gun” got off to a strong start in the UFC with a “Performance of the Night”-winning finish of Collin Anglin before taking a unanimous decision over Bruno Souza. He was submitted by Joshua Culibao the following year and rebounded by defeating Tucker Lutz, but he was out of action for all of 2024 before he returned at UFC Seattle last year and was stopped by Jean Silva in the first round.

Josh Culibao (red gloves) fights Melsik Baghdasaryan (blue gloves) during UFC 284 at RAC Arena. | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

UFC Vegas 119 is headlined by a rematch between top-ranked flyweight contenders Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi, and the addition of Magomedov vs. Baghdasaryan brings the card up to a total of 9 scheduled fights.

UFC Vegas 119 Fight Card

Main Event: Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2

Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos

Christian Rodriguez vs. Hyder Amil

Ion Cutelaba vs. Navajo Stirling

Jhonata Diniz vs. Jose Luiz

Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas

Bia Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins

Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento

Murtazli Magomedov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan