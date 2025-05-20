UFC event hardcore fans never miss returns this week
It's a rare week where there's no UFC to look forward to on the weekend.
The bittersweet truth is that we have Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber to look forward to next week at the empty APEX Arena. But, until then, one of the most underrated UFC products takes precedence.
We're talking about Road to UFC, the UFC's Asian talent funnel that hardly gets any promotion from the organization. It's easy to miss, so here's what you need to know.
Don't miss the return of Road to UFC this week
Road to UFC returns this week for its fourth season. The win to advance tournament features Asia's top prospects, and this week's opening brackets are the men's flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions.
"To provide additional opportunities for top MMA prospects in Asia Pacific, there will also be four non-tournament bouts." - UFC.com
Road to UFC: Shanghai Episode 1
- Date and time: Thursday, May 22 at 7 AM ET
- Where to watch: UFC Fight Pass
Who's fighting?
- Baergeng Jieleyisi (19-6) vs. Sebastian Szalay (8-1); feather
- Shuai Yin (17-5) vs. Kai Yoshida (6-1); fly
- Keiichiro Nakamura (5-1) vs. Eoh Jin Park (9-1-1); feather
- Wataru Yamauchi (7-1) vs. Namsrai Batbayar (7-1); fly
- Xiaocan Feng (10-3) vs. Arisa Matsuda (6-0); straw
Road to UFC: Shanghai Episode 2
- Date and time: Thursday, May 22 at 10 AM ET
- Where to watch: UFC Fight Pass
Who's fighting?
- Kaiwen Li (14-6) vs. Dong Hyun Seo (7-2-1); feather
- Agulali (12-1) vs. Mridul Saikia (8-0); fly
- Jin Aoi (14-5-1) vs. Chang Min Yoon (7-2-1); feather
- Rio Tirto (8-0) vs. Aaron Tau (9-1); fly
- Aziz Khaydarov (21-6) vs. Mansher Khera (8-0); light
Road to UFC: Shanghai Episode 3
- Date and time: Friday, May 23 at 7 AM ET
- Where to watch: UFC Fight Pass
Who's fighting?
- Sulangrangbo (8-3) vs. Peter Danesoe (8-3); bantam
- Yawei Ren (8-3) vs. Deni Daffa (6-1); light
- Sim Kai Xiong (6-1) vs. Kuya Ito (17-8-1); bantam
- Jae Hyun Park (7-3) vs. Jack Becker (13-5); light
- Shogo Sato (6-0) vs. Kitt Campbell (14-7); welter
Road to UFC: Shanghai Episode 4
- Date and time: Friday, May 23 at 10 AM ET
- Where to watch: UFC Fight Pass
Who's fighting?
- Bin Xie (13-4) vs. Kangjie Zhu (20-4); feather
- Yuji Yannick Ephoeviga (11-0) vs. Dom Mar Fan (6-2); light
- Qinghe Zhang (16-7-1) vs. Lawrence Lui (5-1); bantam
- Sang Uk Kim (11-3) vs. Daichi Kamiya (6-0); light
- Rui Imura (12-4) vs. Van Y Nghiem (5-1); bantam
