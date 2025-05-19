MMA Knockout

Undefeated UFC star Michael Morales targets next fight after stopping Gilbert Burns

Michael Morales is already seeking new opportunities after remaining undefeated at UFC Vegas 106.

Jul 30, 2022; Dallas, TX, USA; Michael Morales (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Adam Fugitt (not pictured) in a welterweight bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Michael Morales' first-round TKO against Gilbert Burns sent shockwaves throughout the welterweight division. Now, the unbeaten prospect can take it to the next level.

Needing a flurry of punches to get the job done, a content Morales (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) has a massive pay-per-view in his sights.

And it's one near home for the Ecuadorian: Guadalajara, Mexico, the site of UFC 320 on September 13.

Although he is open to all challengers, he wants to test himself against the best fighters in the division while remaining active.

Michael Morales Targets UFC 320

"I just simply want to take advantage of this fight that I came out healthy, recover from a few bumps, and wait to get the opportunity to fight in Guadalajara, if possible," Morales told reporters Saturday night. "I'll fight anyone. I just want to train, recover well from all the hits, and if I have to fight against No. 4 or 5 or 6, I'll do it. I will make the most of whatever opportunity God gives me."

Michael Morales wants in on UFC 32
The opportunity to fight Burns (22-9 MMA, 15-9 UFC) meant a lot to Morales, wishing the Brazilian the best in his future endeavors, including the impending birth of his child. He respects Burns' natural abilities, too.

Gilbert Burns Is More Than A Fighter

"They don't call him 'Durinho' for nothing. He's a fighter that fought for a title, that fought very tough people," Morales said. "Obviously, if you get in the cage with someone with that history, you're going to be very scared. He's a killer, he's a wall I had to get through and break, and I did it."

Burns can't end the skid
Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Gilbert Burns (red gloves) reacts to defeating Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Morales, overall, is simply taking it one fight at a time.

"Tonight I showed that I'm harder," Morales said. "I'm very happy with this great victory."

Burns has dropped his last four fights, back to the drawing board again. Meanwhile, Morales added to his impressive finishing rate with his fourth UFC stoppage.

