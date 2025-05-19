Undefeated UFC star Michael Morales targets next fight after stopping Gilbert Burns
Michael Morales' first-round TKO against Gilbert Burns sent shockwaves throughout the welterweight division. Now, the unbeaten prospect can take it to the next level.
Needing a flurry of punches to get the job done, a content Morales (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) has a massive pay-per-view in his sights.
And it's one near home for the Ecuadorian: Guadalajara, Mexico, the site of UFC 320 on September 13.
Although he is open to all challengers, he wants to test himself against the best fighters in the division while remaining active.
Michael Morales Targets UFC 320
"I just simply want to take advantage of this fight that I came out healthy, recover from a few bumps, and wait to get the opportunity to fight in Guadalajara, if possible," Morales told reporters Saturday night. "I'll fight anyone. I just want to train, recover well from all the hits, and if I have to fight against No. 4 or 5 or 6, I'll do it. I will make the most of whatever opportunity God gives me."
The opportunity to fight Burns (22-9 MMA, 15-9 UFC) meant a lot to Morales, wishing the Brazilian the best in his future endeavors, including the impending birth of his child. He respects Burns' natural abilities, too.
Gilbert Burns Is More Than A Fighter
"They don't call him 'Durinho' for nothing. He's a fighter that fought for a title, that fought very tough people," Morales said. "Obviously, if you get in the cage with someone with that history, you're going to be very scared. He's a killer, he's a wall I had to get through and break, and I did it."
Morales, overall, is simply taking it one fight at a time.
"Tonight I showed that I'm harder," Morales said. "I'm very happy with this great victory."
Burns has dropped his last four fights, back to the drawing board again. Meanwhile, Morales added to his impressive finishing rate with his fourth UFC stoppage.
