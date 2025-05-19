MMA Knockout

UFC fighter reveals shocking reason for last-minute fight cancellation

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 106 will have to be run back due to a strange reason.

Zain Bando

Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Rodolfo Bellato was set to challenge Paul Craig in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 106, but disaster struck minutes prior to the fight.

Although the ESPN+ broadcast team reported that the fight was scrapped due to a "medical issue" on the part of Bellato, more info has since surfaced from the light heavyweight about what transpired.

It isn't what anyone anticipated, even catching Bellato off guard.

READ MORE: Michael Morales demolishes former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 106

Bellato was set to face Craig in the co-main even
Dec 2, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Rodolfo Bellato (red gloves) reacts to defeating Ihor Potiereia (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Rodolfo Bellato Reveals Stunning Diagnosis

Bellato took to social media to explain what caused the fight to be cancelled.

"I never thought that herpes would take me out of a fight," Bellato wrote. "I'm sorry all of you guys, but it's something that's out of our control. I'll have more news soon! It was the kind of fight night twist no one had on their bingo card: punches dodged, takedowns avoided, but it was a virus that landed the most unexpected knockout."

It is unclear when the fight will be rebooked. The broadcast indicated it would be UFC Vegas 107 or UFC 316, but no date has been reported or revealed by the promotion just yet.

READ MORE: Sean Strickland calls out ex-champ for unexpected UFC grudge match

Dana White Addresses Medical Issues, Including Herpes

Although Dana White was not Octagonside when the news broke, he has seen a similar situation happen on The Ultimate Fighter.

Dana White has addressed medical issues in the pas
Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; UFC President Dana White speaks at a press conference after the fight of Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

“As part of our health and safety protocols, all of our fighters have to go through a medical exam on fight day in order to get cleared to compete,” White said (H/T MMAMania).“It’s rare, but last-minute concerns do come up sometimes."

The incident with Bellato was another one of those circumstances. It appears the UFC addressed it promply by pulling the fight from the event altogether. White added the UFC doesn't take those issues lightly, calling it "very contagious."

Rodolfo Bellato (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center.
Rodolfo Bellato (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Bellato (12-2-1 MMA) rode a four-fight winning streak entering the bout, while Craig (17-9-1 MMA) was attempting to avoid falling below .500 in the promotion while possible transitioning to the next chapter of his career.

READ MORE: Ilia Topuria says Islam Makhachev must wait his turn after UFC 317

For now, Bellato's top priority shifts to getting back to full strength.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News