UFC fighter reveals shocking reason for last-minute fight cancellation
Rodolfo Bellato was set to challenge Paul Craig in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 106, but disaster struck minutes prior to the fight.
Although the ESPN+ broadcast team reported that the fight was scrapped due to a "medical issue" on the part of Bellato, more info has since surfaced from the light heavyweight about what transpired.
It isn't what anyone anticipated, even catching Bellato off guard.
Rodolfo Bellato Reveals Stunning Diagnosis
Bellato took to social media to explain what caused the fight to be cancelled.
"I never thought that herpes would take me out of a fight," Bellato wrote. "I'm sorry all of you guys, but it's something that's out of our control. I'll have more news soon! It was the kind of fight night twist no one had on their bingo card: punches dodged, takedowns avoided, but it was a virus that landed the most unexpected knockout."
It is unclear when the fight will be rebooked. The broadcast indicated it would be UFC Vegas 107 or UFC 316, but no date has been reported or revealed by the promotion just yet.
Dana White Addresses Medical Issues, Including Herpes
Although Dana White was not Octagonside when the news broke, he has seen a similar situation happen on The Ultimate Fighter.
“As part of our health and safety protocols, all of our fighters have to go through a medical exam on fight day in order to get cleared to compete,” White said (H/T MMAMania).“It’s rare, but last-minute concerns do come up sometimes."
The incident with Bellato was another one of those circumstances. It appears the UFC addressed it promply by pulling the fight from the event altogether. White added the UFC doesn't take those issues lightly, calling it "very contagious."
Bellato (12-2-1 MMA) rode a four-fight winning streak entering the bout, while Craig (17-9-1 MMA) was attempting to avoid falling below .500 in the promotion while possible transitioning to the next chapter of his career.
For now, Bellato's top priority shifts to getting back to full strength.
