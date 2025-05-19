MMA Knockout

48-year-old MMA legend unretires to KO influencer in boxing match

Sometimes, old MMA legends do show us a glimmer of their former selves in the boxing ring.

The trend of MMA fighters stepping into the boxing ring hasn't played out well for MMA fans, seeing some of the sport's icons outpointed- or worse, knocked out -by controversial influencers. Notably, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry have fallen to Jake Paul.

Sometimes we see success, like Francis Ngannou stealing a scorecard from the lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Anthony Joshua later knocked him out, but that didn't detract from his monumental success story.

The latest to step in the ring was heavyweight MMA veteran Antonio Rogerio Nogueira...

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira knocks out fitness influencer with one shot in boxing match

On May 17, 48-year-old PRIDE fighting and UFC veteran Antonio Rogerio Nogueira unretired to face viral fitness influencer Fabio Marques, AKA Tadalafellas, in a boxing match.

The fight didn't last long, with 'Lil' Nog' storming his muscle-bound adversary in the second round, swinging for the bleachers and finding a knockout shot. A left cross completely flatlined Marques, who bounced his head off the ropes.

While not possessing the most sparkling record, 'Minotouro' was a problem in the golden era of heavyweights. Nogueira handed losses to Guy Mezger, Kazushi Sakuraba, Alistair Overeem, and Dan Henderson in their primes.

He fought well into the twilight of his career, where he retired following back to back losses against Ryan Spann and Mauricio Rua in the UFC. Hopefully now he calls it quits for good after securing one last emphatic victory.

