Jon Jones pins blame on UFC for Tom Aspinall delays
Jon Jones has shifted the blame to the UFC for the never-ending delays in the Tom Aspinall superfight.
Aspinall, as the interim heavyweight champion, is the rightful contender to the official title, but Jones continues to spark outrage with his lack of commitment. Whether fight politics are involved or not, fans are concerned Jones is trying to cheat a UFC record by dragging out his reign.
While 'Bones' enjoys a vacation in Thailand, he's been keen to address his fans, most recently passing off any responsibility where the fight of the century is concerned.
Bellator champion chronicles 'surreal' feeling after UFC signing
Jon Jones alleges he told UFC his plans 'a long time ago'
Responding to fans asking why he hasn't vacated the title yet on X, Jones replied, "Y'all barking up the wrong tree, I told the UFC my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven't shared them with you guys yet."
The major caveat here is what Jones' 'plans' are. Is 'Bones' planning retirement, but the UFC is convincing him to fight? Or has he set an expectation that the UFC is working to meet?
Either way, Jones will become the longest-reigning single-stretch UFC heavyweight champion if he's booked to fight this year. He'll achieve the record if he remains champion by mid-August, and since the Summer months are already booked up, it looks like he'll get it.
This is unless the UFC strips Jones of his title, which some contenders are asking for.
