Road to UFC Shanghai: Free Fight Night Live Stream Results & Highlights

Ahead of this Saturday’s UFC Shanghai card, Shanghai Indoor Stadium hosts a nine-fight event featuring the semifinal bouts for this year’s Road to UFC tournament.

In the night’s featured bout, Darrius Flowers will try to score back-to-back wins for the first time since joining the UFC when he meets Maheshate, who makes his return to the promotion after stepping up to replace Taiyilake Nueraji.

Immediately prior to that, Tre'ston Vines attempts to secure his first UFC victory when he takes on promotional newcomer Yilizhati Maimaitijiang.

Road to UFC Shanghai Features Semifinal Fights for 2026 Tournaments

The rest of card is made up of the semifinal bouts for this year’s Road to UFC tournaments, which kicked off with events on back-to-back days in May.

In the featherweight division, George Mangos takes on Ahejiang Alinuer and Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj meets Young Jae Song.

Putting it all on the line 👏



Which #RTU5 fighter will earn a finish to advance to the finals?!



[ LIVE FRI AUG 28 at 5amET on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/0jTv2e0rIU — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2026

The men’s bantamweight semifinals feature the undefeated Kasib Murdoch taking on Rabindra Dhant, and the other side of the bracket sees Chungreng Koren face Ryo Tajima.

At men’s flyweight, Joseph Larcinese puts his undefeated record on the line against Takaya Suzuki, and the winner will meet Ji Niushiyue in the finals after Niushiyue’s opponent Takeru Uchida missed weight ahead of the event.

Ready for the bright lights 🤩#RTU5 semifinal fighters are set to make their mark!



[ LIVE FRI AUG 28 at 5amET on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/FSPZhPk6iM — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2026

The final Road to UFC semifinal bouts on the card will be contested at strawweight, with Machi Fukuda matched up with Bo Meng and Bo Hyun Park taking on Farida Abdueva in the first fight scheduled for the event.

Road to UFC Shanghai Live Results & Highlights

The only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event was Uchida, and as a result his opponent Niushiyue automatically advances to the Road to UFC men’s flyweight finals.

Headliners are set 😤



Maheshate vs Darrius Flowers

Yilizhati Maimaitijiang vs Tre’ston Vines



[ #RTU5 | LIVE FRI AUG 28 at 5amET on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/cBZvtmts1Y — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2026

The 9-fight card is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 a.m. ET, and the event will be available to watch in its entirety on UFC Fight Pass.

Road to UFC Shanghai (UFC Fight Pass, 5:00 a.m. ET)

Darrius Flowers vs. Maheshate

Yilizhati Maimaitijiang vs. Tre’ston Vines

Jiniushiyue vs. Takeru Uchida

Joseph Larcinese vs. Takaya Suzuki

Kasib Murdoch vs. Rabindra Dhant

Chungreng Koren vs. Ryo Tajima

Ahejiang Ailinuer vs. George Mangos

Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj vs. Young Jae Song

Bo Hyun Park vs. Farida Abdueva

Machi Fukuda vs. Bo Meng