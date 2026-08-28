Road to UFC Shanghai: Free Fight Night Live Stream Results & Highlights
Ahead of this Saturday’s UFC Shanghai card, Shanghai Indoor Stadium hosts a nine-fight event featuring the semifinal bouts for this year’s Road to UFC tournament.
In the night’s featured bout, Darrius Flowers will try to score back-to-back wins for the first time since joining the UFC when he meets Maheshate, who makes his return to the promotion after stepping up to replace Taiyilake Nueraji.
Immediately prior to that, Tre'ston Vines attempts to secure his first UFC victory when he takes on promotional newcomer Yilizhati Maimaitijiang.
Road to UFC Shanghai Features Semifinal Fights for 2026 Tournaments
The rest of card is made up of the semifinal bouts for this year’s Road to UFC tournaments, which kicked off with events on back-to-back days in May.
In the featherweight division, George Mangos takes on Ahejiang Alinuer and Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj meets Young Jae Song.
The men’s bantamweight semifinals feature the undefeated Kasib Murdoch taking on Rabindra Dhant, and the other side of the bracket sees Chungreng Koren face Ryo Tajima.
At men’s flyweight, Joseph Larcinese puts his undefeated record on the line against Takaya Suzuki, and the winner will meet Ji Niushiyue in the finals after Niushiyue’s opponent Takeru Uchida missed weight ahead of the event.
The final Road to UFC semifinal bouts on the card will be contested at strawweight, with Machi Fukuda matched up with Bo Meng and Bo Hyun Park taking on Farida Abdueva in the first fight scheduled for the event.
Road to UFC Shanghai Live Results & Highlights
The only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event was Uchida, and as a result his opponent Niushiyue automatically advances to the Road to UFC men’s flyweight finals.
The 9-fight card is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 a.m. ET, and the event will be available to watch in its entirety on UFC Fight Pass.
Road to UFC Shanghai (UFC Fight Pass, 5:00 a.m. ET)
Darrius Flowers vs. Maheshate
Yilizhati Maimaitijiang vs. Tre’ston Vines
Jiniushiyue vs. Takeru Uchida
Joseph Larcinese vs. Takaya Suzuki
Kasib Murdoch vs. Rabindra Dhant
Chungreng Koren vs. Ryo Tajima
Ahejiang Ailinuer vs. George Mangos
Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj vs. Young Jae Song
Bo Hyun Park vs. Farida Abdueva
Machi Fukuda vs. Bo Meng
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.